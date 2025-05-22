The price Manchester United will sell Alejandro Garnacho for has been confirmed after multiple sources stressed an exit is coming, while TEAMtalk has learned of one club already prepping a substantial bid.

The Europa League final did not go as Man Utd intended and certainly not as Garnacho envisaged. After starting all six of United’s knockout round fixtures prior to the final – and providing three assists along the way – Garnacho was relegated to the bench versus Tottenham.

Despite United struggling to make a dent in the Spurs rearguard, Ruben Amorim left it curiously late before making changes. Joshua Zirkzee and Garnacho were both introduced to the action, but only had 20 minutes to make their mark.

Garnacho did not hide his displeasure when speaking post-match, labelling Man Utd’s season as “s***.”

The 20-year-old also voiced his displeasure at being demoted to the bench by Amorim and only being given 20 minutes to shine.

“Until we reached the final, I played every round. And I played 20 minutes today,” the Argentina winger said. “I don’t know. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next.”

With Man Utd fully intending to overhaul their squad despite missing out on the riches that come with Champions League football, a series of high profile exits are required to make that financially viable.

Departures for the likes of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford will not shock many. But per both The Telegraph and Fabrizio Romano, Garnacho is on course to be sold as well.

The Telegraph stated fears of a rift between Amorim and Garnacho are growing and rather than letting the situation fester, Man Utd ‘would likely accept an offer of around £60 million.’

Romano on Garnacho / Euro giant to pounce

Providing his insight into the situation on YouTube, transfer guru Romano revealed all has not been well between United and Garnacho since January.

“He (Garnacho) said something important on himself,” declared Romano. “He said ‘I played every round and then the final comes and I only play 20 minutes’.

“So Garnacho was not so happy about that, we can understand that, but let me say the relationship between Alejandro Garnacho and Man Utd is not the same already since January.

“In January the player was a target for Napoli, was in conversations with Chelsea, so there were movements around Garnacho.

“Nothing happened in the end because no club was able to reach the agreement on the financial package with Man Utd and also with Garnacho on contract terms.

“But it’s also important to say that this summer the story could be different, with clubs expected to discuss for Garnacho because these quotes are very strong.

“Also important to mention that Man Utd want to add one more player behind the striker (where Garnacho usually plays) apart from Matheus Cunha. They need to sell some players and Garnacho could be one of them.

“The feeling is that if Man Utd receive a good proposal Garnacho could be one of the players leaving the club.”

Napoli bid £42m for Garnacho in the January window when seeking a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who joined PSG.

Reports at the time claimed United were demanding a much improved sum of £70m, though as the Telegraph have stated, the asking price is now down to £60m.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, that Napoli are already formulating plans to return with an improved package worth around £50m.

While that still falls short of United’s £60m valuation, is will certainly bring the two clubs much closer to forging a deal than they came in January.

Latest Man Utd news – Transfer collapse / Amad leaving?

In other news, ESPN have suggested Man Utd’s move for their No 1 striker target is now in line to collapse after losing in the Europa League final.

However, why the move being off might actually please Amorim has also emerged.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal AC Milan have thrust themselves into contention to sign Amad Diallo.

United do not wish to let their talented young forward go, though the need to conform to PSR rules and a lack of European football next year will prompt difficult decisions.