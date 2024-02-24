Man Utd ‘to accept permanent offer’ for struggling star, but next club isn’t who you’d expect

Hannibal Mejbri has been deemed ‘surplus to requirements’ by Manchester United and a summer exit will take shape, though not to the club you might expect him to join, according to reports.

The combative midfielder, 21, joined Spanish side Sevilla on a six-month loan in January. Everton attempted to hijack Sevilla’s deal at the eleventh hour, though Sean Dyche’s side ultimately fell short.

Hannibal’s deal with Sevilla contained a series of clauses as Man Utd sought to cover all the bases.

An option to buy worth roughly €20m was included. Furthermore, a buy-back clause (in case Sevilla activate the option) believed to be worth €35m that remains active until the summer of 2026 was also inserted. There’s also a significant sell-on clause present in the deal.

However, Hannibal has endured a torrid start to life in Seville having been limited to three substitute appearances thus far.

The midfielder has been booked twice despite racking up just 37 minutes of action and was even made unavailable for selection following his first disastrous appearance.

Hannibal has since returned to the fold, though is still awaiting his first start for the club.

Now, according to online outlet Football Insider, Hannibal WILL leave Man Utd for good at season’s end.

The outlet state Man Utd will accept a permanent offer for the Tunisia international as part of an anticipated squad clear-out.

Others who could make way on a permanent basis at season’s end include Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans (both via free agency), Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial, to name just five.

Hannibal has reportedly been deemed ‘surplus to requirements’ and can be added to that list.

Hannibal won’t return to Sevilla

However, rather than join the club he’s currently loaned to on a permanent basis, a different move seemingly awaits.

Sevilla have reportedly already determined after just one month that Hannibal isn’t for them. As such, and barring a dramatic turnaround in fortunes over the coming months, Sevilla will ignore their €20m option to buy.

Where Hannibal might go is anyone’s guess for the time being, though what is clear is he won’t be in Manchester or Seville next season.

