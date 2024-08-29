Manchester United are expected to confirm the arrival of Manuel Ugarte from PSG later today, though the Uruguayan won’t be alone in joining the Red Devils.

Man Utd have sealed a deal with PSG for the signing of 23-year-old Ugarte. The agreement is worth €50m plus €10m in add-ons (£50.5m in total), and personal terms on a five-year deal with a club option for a sixth season are in place.

The impending sale of Scott McTominay to Napoli has given Man Utd the wriggle room to sign Ugarte outright.

A loan with an obligation had been considered, thus offsetting paying the Ugarte fee until 2025.

However, McTominay’s €30m/£25.2m (including add-ons) switch to Naples has ensured Ugarte will join Man Utd outright.

Ugarte has already completed the main part of his medical and per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the deal will be officially finalised today (Thursday).

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Manuel Ugarte has successfully completed main part of his medical tests at Manchester United, final steps today at Carrington.”

That came after Romano declared “Manuel Ugarte day at Man United” in the early hours of Thursday morning.

However, Ugarte won’t be the only new face to wrap up a move to Old Trafford before the day is done.

Sekou Kone undergoing Man Utd medical

The Red Devils sealed a deal to bring 18-year-old Mali midfielder, Sekou Kone, on board back on August 22.

Kone plays as a central midfielder for Mali side Guidars FC and starred for Mali’s Under-17s during the U17 World Cup in 2023.

Indeed, Kone helped his side advance to the semi-finals where Mali went on to defeat Argentina’s U17s in the third-place play-off.

As you might expect, Kone quickly began to court interest from multiple clubs and not just Man Utd.

However, it was Erik ten Hag’s side that forged an agreement to sign Kone who is very much viewed as a gem for the future at Old Trafford.

Kone arrived in Manchester late on Wednesday night and per multiple reports, is undertaking a medical as of 9:30am on Thursday morning.

Per Romano, the medical is the final barrier that must be overcome before Man Utd can announce the youth star’s arrival.

Kone move similar to Chibo-Obi Martin coup

“Manchester United will formally complete Sekou Kone deal today as 2006 born midfielder is undergoing medical tests right now,” wrote Romano on X.

“Deal already done and signed between clubs.”

Kone is expected to join Man Utd’s academy ranks upon joining and should see action in the Premier League 2 this term.

Kone’s move is similar to the one made to sign striker sensation Chido Obi-Martin who left Arsenal’s academy earlier this summer.

At the behest of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Man Utd are looking to the future as much as the present and in Kone and Obi-Martin, United have picked up two of the brightest talents around.

