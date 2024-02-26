Man Utd to axe recent signing Ten Hag concedes isn’t Prem standard; replacement plan revealed

Manchester United will sever ties with one of Erik ten Hag’s recent signings at season’s end, with reports detailing why the move hasn’t worked out along with the club’s replacement plans.

It’s fair to say Ten Hag has produced a patchy hit-rate when it comes to the success of his signings at Man Utd. At the more expensive end of the spectrum, Rasmus Hojlund has begun to justify his lofty price tag after notching seven goals in six games prior to sustaining a muscle injury.

But for every success there’s a failure and few fit that billing better than Antony. The Brazilian – an £85m buy from Ajax – has just two goal contributions to his name this season. Both came against League Two strugglers Newport County in the FA Cup.

Elsewhere, much was expected from loanee Sofyan Amrabat who had also been linked with Liverpool on the back of a superb showing with Morocco at the Qatar World Cup.

Man Utd ultimately won the race over the summer when signing the holding midfielder on a season-long loan.

United paid Fiorentina a loan fee worth £8.5m, while the deal also contained an option to buy worth £21.4m.

However, Amrabat has floundered in England and according to the Manchester Evening News, United have decided they WILL NOT take up their option.

As such, Amrabat is now ‘set to be returned to Fiorentina’ in a move that was telegraphed towards the end of 2023.

Amrabat can’t cope in English football – report

Indeed, the Sun previously reported Ten Hag and Man Utd chiefs had quietly begun to realise Amrabat simply isn’t Premier League standard.

The Sun stated sources at Old Trafford have expressed ‘widespread concern that Amrabat isn’t suited to the Premier League.’

The pace of play was hinted to be too high for the holding midfielder who has failed to adequately shield his backline.

What’s more, the emergence of fellow defensive midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo, had reportedly emboldened Ten Hag to wave goodbye to Amrabat.

Replacement plans revealed

Given Amrabat has barely featured for United anyway, the club reportedly have no inclination to sign a direct replacement.

However, according to the Telegraph, a new central midfielder could be signed if Casemiro is sold.

The Brazilian has shown signs of decline this season and has emerged as a key target for the Saudi Pro League.

The Times suggested Man Utd could cash in for the right price, while the Telegraph stated a new midfielder would be targeted if Casemiro leaves.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has set his sights on overhauling three positions that will take precedent before the engine room. The positions are right-back, right centre-back and striker.

But as the Telegraph stated, a Casemiro exit – combined with Amrabat leaving too – would tee up an addition in midfield.

