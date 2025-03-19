Rasmus Hojlund ‘will leave’ Manchester United in the summer, and two reports claim to know his next destination, potentially as part of a blockbuster striker swap.

Hojlund enjoyed an encouraging first season at Old Trafford, notching 16 goals across all competitions. However, the Man Utd striker has not only failed to kick on in season two, but has taken giant strides backwards.

Hojlund’s opener against Leicester on Sunday was his first goal in his last 21 appearances. His tally for the season stands at three goals in 24 Premier League outings.

With Joshua Zirkzee looking a rejuvenated player in one of the two No 10 roles, the spotlight is on Hojlund. And per the latest from Gazzetta dello Sport and the Mirror, Hojlund could be axed to make room for a far more potent striker.

Firstly, GdS claimed Hojlund ‘will leave’ Man Utd in the summer and pointed to Napoli as his next destination. After a rare year out of Europe, Napoli are on course to return to the Champions League next season and intend to strengthen their squad accordingly.

Hojlund earned his move to United on the back of a stellar one-season spell with Atalanta. His stock remains high in Serie A and Napoli director, Giovanni Manna, has identified the Dane as one of two strikers worth pursuing. The other is Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca.

Man Utd paid £64m (rising to £72m through add-ons) when signing Hojlund. Per the report, they’re demanding €60m / £50.4m before giving the green light to a sale.

That is a figure Napoli deem too steep, even after banking €80m upon selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG in January.

A deal isn’t dead in the water, however, with returning striker, Victor Osimhen, at the heart of the matter…

Hojlund and Osmhen to trade places?

Osimhen is currently loaned to Galatasaray and upon returning to Napoli at season’s end, sale opportunities will be explored.

The striker has no future in Naples and GdS confirmed Antonio Conte’s side will ‘say goodbye for good.’ His release clause is currently worth €120m, though drops in value to a fee in the €75m-€80m range from July 1.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a potent new frontman and per Sky Germany, Osimhen is one of four big-name strikers on their radar.

As such, the Mirror suggested a cash-plus-player swap proposal that would see Hojlund and money sent to Napoli in exchange for Osimhen moving to Man Utd could take shape.

