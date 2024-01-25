Man Utd to bid for dominant Juventus ace who’ll terrify Prem opponents and push superstar out

Manchester United are expected to bid for a dominant Juventus star they’ve tracked for an extended period of time, and the potential arrival would spell the end for a fading superstar at Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell recently delivered a hammer-blow to Man Utd fans hopeful of a late-window frenzy this month. Per the trusted reporter, permanent arrivals are out of the question and even a last-gasp loan or two is unlikely.

United simply don’t have enough room for manoeuvre with regards to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules. As such, their focus is already beginning to turn to what’s shaping up to be a blockbuster summer window.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover will have long since been ratified by then. What’s more, big earners such as Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial will likely have been removed from the books.

Both players are out of contract at the end of the current campaign. United opted against triggering the one-year option in Varane’s contract and per the Evening Standard, a move to Saudi Arabia could await.

Martial (£240,000-a-week) and Varane (£340,000-a-week) are both colossal earners at Old Trafford. Even if transfer fees aren’t recouped and the pair leave as free agents, United will free up gigantic chunks from their wage bill.

Varane – a £42m signing from Real Madrid back in 2021 – has never quite lived up to expectations in Manchester. Injuries have certainly played a part in that regard, though the veteran Frenchman was never the imposing figure at United that he was for Real Madrid and France.

Finding a new long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez is on the agenda and according to Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, United are looking towards Juventus.

Man Utd to bid for Serie A’s rock

Appearing on Sky Sports’ International Transfer Show, Di Marzio revealed Man Utd have been tracking centre-back Gleison Bremer for several months.

The 26-year-old Brazil international has been named in the past two Serie A Teams of the Season and was named Serie A’s best defender in the 2021/22 campaign.

Bremer joined Juventus from Torino 18 months ago and has taken his game to new heights in Turin. The centre-half is quick and physically imposing and in his mid-20s, is just now entering the prime of his career.

Di Marzio suggested it’s as yet unknown whether Juventus would be willing to cash in. What is clear is a huge offer would be required.

In any case, Man Utd are reportedly following the player closely and it was suggested they’re prepared to table a bid in the summer.

