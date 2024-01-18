Man Utd to brutally bring in Onana replacement this month, with Ten Hag ‘pressing’ for Serie A keeper

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana’s form has been inconsistent this season, which has reportedly prompted Erik ten Hag to bring in a replacement.

The Red Devils spent £42.7m on Onana in the summer after parting ways with David de Gea, but the Cameroon international has made some big blunders already.

He has conceded 29 goals in 21 Premier League appearances so far but has also kept six clean sheets in that time – the joint-second most in the division.

Ten Hag does not seem convinced by Onana’s performances. He, along with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are now reportedly considering a move for Lazio shot-stopper Ivan Provedel.

The 29-year-old is considered to be one of the best keepers in Serie A. Ironically though, Onana was too during his time with Inter Milan.

Nevertheless, reports suggest that the Man Utd hierarchy see Provedel as the ideal man to provide competition for Onana in the second half of the season.

Man Utd ‘pressing to sign’ Lazio keeper

According to Italian outlet Quotidiano Sportivo, Provedel has ‘requested an adjustment in salary’ and Lazio must be cautious because of ‘interest from Ten Hag.’

The report claims that the Italian club ‘have to watch out for Man Utd,’ as they are ‘pressing to sign him.’

It’s suggested that a new deal and pay rise could help Lazio fend off the interest from the Premier League.

The Red Devils were first linked with Provedel in November, back when there was huge pressure on Onana after he made some costly errors.

Onana has also jetted off to play in the Africa Cup of Nations for Cameroon and could miss Man Utd’s next three Premier League games as a result.

If Ten Hag doesn’t trust the 27-year-old or his back-up keeper Altay Bayindir, now would be the time for him to bring in a new one, with Ratcliffe reportedly willing to make funds available.

It is possible, however, that Provedel’s links with Man Utd have been manufactured by his agents to ensure he gets a better contract offer from Lazio.

Nevertheless, he is definitely a player for Man Utd fans to keep an eye on for the next couple of weeks.

