Man Utd to collect fantastic fee as Red Devils choose between Everton and Sevilla for Hannibal Mejbri

Manchester United and Hannibal Mejbri both have a favoured proposal out of those put forward by Everton and Sevilla, and a top source has named who’ll win the transfer race and why.

Hannibal, 20, has been given the green light to leave Man Utd via the loan route this month. The versatile midfielder can operate in a variety of roles, though has still struggled for regular game-time this season.

Hannibal was not named in Tunisia’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. As such, a January switch is viable.

Sevilla acted on their interest and quickly surged clear of Freiburg and Lyon in the race to snap up the combative star.

However, Everton launched an eleventh-hour attempt to hijack the deal and contacts quickly took place.

Now, according to trusted reporter David Ornstein, precisely where Hannibal is likely to end up has been revealed.

Writing for the Athletic, Ornstein reported it’s Sevilla who are ‘advancing towards an agreement’ that would see Hannibal join on a six-month loan.

Explaining why a move to LaLiga awaits, Ornstein revealed Sevilla’s proposal is viewed as more favourable than Everton’s by not only Man Utd, but by the player too.

Sevilla’s proposal contains an option to buy for what Ornstein labelled a ‘sizeable’ fee. While the exact number wasn’t revealed, it’s a development that will be music to the ears of Man Utd’s money men given Hannibal is out of contract in the summer of 2025.

A move to Sevilla would also allow Man Utd to insert a buy-back clause. That will ensure they can re-sign Hannibal in the future and it’s acknowledged United still rate the midfielder highly.

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Sevilla and Everton are both continuing to push for the move and a final decision will be made soon.

Romano insisted Hannibal will have a say on where he goes, though Ornstein claimed Sevilla’s proposal is viewed more favourably by the player.

What’s more, Hannibal had already said yes to Sevilla prior to Everton’s late hijack attempt, thus proving he has no reservations about moving to Spain.

Elsewhere, United are having a rougher time offloading another player who struggles for minutes…

