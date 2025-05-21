Man Utd to complete big second signing if beating Tottenham in Europa League final

The outcome of the Europa League final could make or break a Man Utd transfer

Manchester United are fully expected to complete the signing of their No 1 striker target if beating Tottenham in the Europa League final, though defeat in Bilbao will see the frontman join a direct rival, according to a report.

Matheus Cunha is on course to become Man Utd’s first major signing of the summer. The Brazilian has approved a move to Old Trafford irrespective of whether United qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

Man Utd intend to pay the full value of Cunha’s £62.5m release clause, though will attempt to pay the fee in instalments rather than one up-front sum.

Cunha will line up in one of the two No 10 spots behind the striker in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a second No 10 could arrive, while a new striker will also be signed.

Today’s update regards the striker move, and despite repeated links to Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen, it’s Liam Delap of Ipswich Town who remains United’s primary target.

Technical director Jason Wilcox has held face-to-face talks with Delap who can be signed for £30m via a release clause.

The latest from ESPN has confirmed Delap remains the No 1 option, while the report also listed United as ‘frontrunners’ ahead of Chelsea.

However, key to getting the green light from Delap will be offering European football and Man Utd can only do that if beating Spurs in Bilbao.

Delap is understood to be placing a huge emphasis on European football as he attempts to catch the eye of Thomas Tuchel and force his way into England’s plans ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

As such, ESPN insisted a victory in the Europa League final could make or break the Delap deal.

The report read: ‘If United beat Spurs in Bilbao and qualify for the Champions League, sources have said that Delap is likely to head to Old Trafford.

‘But while sources have also said that United can afford to sign Delap and Wolves forward Matheus Cunha regardless of whether they qualify for the Champions League, the lack of European football in the event of a defeat against Spurs would put Chelsea in pole position for the player.’

Who will Man Utd sign if not Liam Delap?

If United taste defeat on Wednesday night, Wilcox and co must look to alternatives.

That may actually suit Amorim, with journalist Graeme Bailey claiming the manager actually prefers the signing of a more readymade frontman like Gyokeres or Osimhen – both of whom have fired their respective sides (Sporting CP and Galatasaray) to league titles this season.

The issue for United is both of those players (Gyokeres – €65m / £54.7m and Osimhen – €75m / £63.15m) will cost far greater transfer fees. And in the case of Osimhen specifically, his salary demands are much higher.

Bailey claimed Wilcox is the driving force behind United’s pursuit of Delap, believing the younger forward to be a wiser signing for the club.

But as mentioned, Delap may be off the table anyway if United can’t get the job done in Bilbao. In that scenario, United’s loss will be Chelsea’s gain, especially if the Blues beat Nottingham Forest on the final day and secure a top five finish.

Latest Man Utd news – Villa name their price / Guehi enquiry / Transfer masterclass

🔴⚫️ Aston Villa tell Man Utd exact fee to unlock stunning signing

🔴⚫️ Man Utd enquiry for Guehi confirmed – but Champions League finalists burst into race

🔴⚫️ Man Utd masterclass as Real Madrid transfer agreement leaves Amorim beaming

VOTE: Which striker should Man Utd sign? ⬇️