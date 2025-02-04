Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the final details to take a Manchester United star to a league-leading side on loan will be fixed “today.”

From an arrivals perspective, Man Utd made just one major first-team acquisition in the winter window. Youngsters Ayden Heaven and Diego Leon signed up, though they’ll not make an immediate impact unlike Patrick Dorgu.

The 20-year-old joined in a deal worth €30m plus €5m in non-guaranteed add-ons. Dorgu can play anywhere on either flank, though will slot in at left wing-back for Ruben Amorim.

As such, Tyrell Malacia has been shoved further down the pecking order and has the green light to leave.

A switch to Benfica fell through, while rumours of a move to Celtic came and went without a deal being struck after the Scottish giant moved for Crystal Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp on loan instead.

ICYMI: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2025 transfer window

Dutch giant PSV Eindhoven stepped into the breach and quickly agreed a six-month loan deal with Man Utd.

And crucially for all involved, the Eredivisie’s winter window remains open until tonight, meaning Malacia’s switch can still cross the line.

According to a fresh update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Malacia – who has already flown over to the Netherlands – will seal a switch to PSV later today.

“PSV Eindhoven are set to fix details of Tyrell Malacia’s loan move from Man United today,” wrote Romano. “Malacia, already in Holland to get the move done.”

Option to buy ‘expected’

PSV currently sit atop the Eredivisie table with a two-point gap to second-placed Ajax.

As such, Malacia will immediately be thrust into a heated title race, while Champions League football is also on offer after PSV qualified for the play-off round. PSV face Serie A powerhouse Juventus at that stage of the competition.

Whether Malacia has a future back at Old Trafford remains to be seen. And according to a report from Manchester Evening News, the expectation is Man Utd’s deal with PSV will contain an option to turn Malacia’s loan move permanent.

They wrote: ‘An option to make the deal permanent is expected to be included’

Precisely how much that alleged option is worth should become clear if and when Malacia’s initial loan deal is finalised later today.

Latest Man Utd news – Garnacho stays / Amorim’s Rashford mistake?

In other news and after much speculation, the Premier League’s winter window came and went without Alejandro Garnacho leaving Old Trafford.

United were only willing to sell Garnacho if it led to the club making signings of their own. But once United determined their incomings were complete, the club elected to keep Garnacho and neither Napoli or Chelsea made a late play for the Argentina international anyway.

Elsewhere, pundit Paul Merson has claimed Ruben Amorim may have dug himself a deep hole after forcing Marcus Rashford out of the club in the brutal manner he did.

“I think the manager is running out of ideas,” Merson said on Sky Sports. “What he has done with Rashford is mind-blowing.

“I think his job is on the line with Rashford. If he gets 10 [goals] in 10 [games for Villa] you would be seriously asking questions, ‘what are you doing?’”

Merson also feels United need to re-think their attacking strategy after leaving it too late in the window to get another body through the door and with interest in the likes of Mathys Tel and Christopher Nkunku ultimately counting for nothing.

“United need a big strong lad up front. They should go and get [Jean-Philippe] Mateta. But they won’t because he plays for Palace.

“He is 100 times better than what they have at Man Utd, apart from [Amad] Diallo.”