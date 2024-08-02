The third major arrival at Manchester United this summer is a step closer to completion after the man he’ll replace – Aaron Wan-Bissaka – verbally agreed personal terms with West Ham.

The Red Devils have already signed Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee this window, though Yoro has unfortunately suffered a broken metatarsal that will sideline him for two-three months.

Zirkzee, meanwhile, will be thrust into the action following news fellow striker Rasmus Hojlund will miss around six weeks with a hamstring issue.

Man Utd are intent on adding at least three more new faces to their ranks and are now at the stage where they must offload players before further additions can be made.

One player who fits that billing is right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The 26-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and Man Utd are willing to cash in.

A swap deal that would have seen Wan-Bissaka trade places with Denzel Dumfries at Inter Milan was floated. However, TEAMtalk understands Dumfries is now in line to sign a four-year extension at the San Siro.

Instead, a transfer within the Premier League is now on the cards for Wan-Bissaka, with West Ham looking his likeliest destination.

According to Sky Germany, West Ham and Wan-Bissaka have verbally agreed personal terms on a five-year contract running until 2029.

That is the first step towards sealing a deal, and talks regarding the transfer fee are now in full flow.

Man Utd value the right-back in the £15m-£18m range. Per the report, West Ham proposed an offer of just £10m which as you might expect, did not get the green light from Man Utd.

Nonetheless, negotiations are ongoing and the early expectation is the two clubs will find common ground when all is said and done.

Wan-Bissaka to be replaced by Noussair Mazraoui

Assuming Wan-Bissaka does leave for London, Man Utd have already lined up their replacement – Noussair Mazraoui.

The Red Devils have agreed a five-year deal with the Bayern Munich and Morocco right-back. As is customary with Man Utd, the deal contains a club option for an extra season.

Furthermore, various reports have claimed Man Utd have also agreed a fee with Bayern. Reports have differed as to the exact amount, though most suggest the deal is worth around £20m including add-ons.

Mazraoui’s move is on standby as Man Utd attempt to shift Wan-Bissaka first and news of his verbal agreement with West Ham is a positive development for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Mazraoui was recently included by Bayern for their pre-season trip to South Korea, though transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that is NOT an indication that he’s set to stay with Bayern.

READ MORE: Antony at Man Utd: The insane stats behind the Brazilian’s woeful spell since £81m transfer

Another Man Utd exit possible; West Ham plotting triple coup

In other news, Man Utd have rejected a £20m bid from Fulham for Scott McTominay. The Red Devils are open to cashing in, though value the Scot at £30m.

West Ham, meanwhile, hope Wan-Bissaka will be just one part of a momentous triple coup.

The Hammers have agreed a deal worth £25m plus add-ons to sign electric Leeds United winger, Crysencio Summerville. Personal terms with the Dutchman have been agreed.

West Ham are also working on a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund and Germany striker, Niclas Fullkrug,

DON’T MISS: Arsenal stun Man Utd by moving into ‘pole position’ for top-class star amid triple signing hunt