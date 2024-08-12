Manchester United will complete signings three and four later today, while complications in the crucial sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham have been overcome.

Man Utd moved quickly to secure deals for Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro earlier in the window. However, despite agreeing personal terms with the likes of Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt and Manuel Ugarte, the influx of arrivals stalled.

United have walked away from PSG midfielder Ugarte after baulking at the Uruguayan’s €60m asking price.

However, the double raid on Bayern Munich for Mazraoui and De Ligt remained in play. Mazraoui’s deal hinged on selling Wan-Bissaka first.

A breakthrough in negotiations was made when Man Utd and West Ham agreed to a £15m transfer. Personal terms were also ironed out.

However, David Ornstein revealed late complications on the player’s end emerged on Sunday night.

Nonetheless, the problem has since proven to be a minor one, with both Ornstein and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently confirming the matter is now resolved. TEAMtalk has also been able to verify the transfer is 100 percent agreed and ready to be completed.

As such, Wan-Bissaka is now due to undergo a medical today (Monday) ahead of signing a five-year contract and becoming West Ham’s EIGHTH signing of the summer.

Wes Foderingham, Max Kilman, Guido Rodriguez, Luis Guilherme, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug have already signed up for Julen Lopetegui’s revolution.

Jean-Clair Todibo – formerly a Man Utd target – became signing No 7 after Hammers sporting director Tim Steidten completed a stunning hijack of Juventus’ move.

Wan-Bissaka OUT, Mazraoui and De Ligt IN

Wan-Bissaka’s transfer will pave the way for 26-year-old Mazraoui to take the right-back’s place.

Both he and De Ligt will undertake medicals today and the pair were spotted arriving at a Munich airport on Monday morning ahead of flying to England.

Mazraoui’s deal is worth €20m/£17.1m in total. The breakdown of the deal is €15m/£12.8m plus €5m/£4.2m in add-ons.

De Ligt’s deal is worth a heftier €50m/£42.7m in total. The breakdown of the 24-year-old centre-back’s agreement is €45m/£38.5m plus €5m/£4.2m in add-ons.

Man Utd have also secured favourable payment terms in the Dutchman’s move. Romano confirmed the €45m guaranteed fee will be paid in instalments over three years.

Both De Ligt and Mazraoui have agreed five-year deals that contain club options for sixth seasons.

Plenty more Man Utd moves planned

Once the aforementioned three deals are signed and sealed, there’ll still be plenty of moves left to complete at Old Trafford.

Sky Germany claimed all three of Victor Lindelof, Casemiro and Scott McTominay have the green light to leave.

Furthermore, their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, stated Man Utd are actually planning for the triple exit.

De Ligt’s arrival would offset the Lindelof sale, though a new central midfielder to partner Kobbie Mainoo would be required.

After shelving their pursuit of Ugarte, Man Utd have drawn links with Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Ederson (Atalanta), Richard Rios (Palmeiras), Adrien Rabiot (free agent), Sander Berge (Burnley) and Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), to name just six.

TEAMtalk understands Berge has said yes to joining Man Utd, though whether the Red Devils bid the £30m Burnley are holding out for remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, a third centre-back arrival (following Yoro, De Ligt) could also be on the agenda following news Yoro will miss a minimum of three months with a fractured metatarsal.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed free agent Mario Hermoso, 29, is on Man Utd’s radar. A short-term deal – potentially just for the 2024/25 season – for the former Atletico Madrid defender would make sense in order to offset Yoro’s injury absence.

