Manchester United are increasingly aware what would be their most expensive signing of the summer will have to wait until 2025, though bitter rivals Manchester City could swoop first, according to a report.

Man Utd have presided over a transformative summer window thus far and particularly in defence. Three of United’s four major arrivals (Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt) are all defenders.

A trio of moves were necessary given the exits of Raphael Varane (Como), Willy Kambwala (Villarreal) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham).

Given it’s been a simple case of one in one out, Man Utd have continued to show interest in Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite.

Branthwaite was Man Utd’s No 1 centre-back target when the window began, though Everton refused to budge from their £70m asking price.

The Red Devils saw two separate bids for Branthwaite rejected, with the highest totalling £50m (£45m plus £5m in add-ons).

Had Man Utd raised the stakes for Branthwaite and come close to matching Everton’s valuation, the centre-back would have surpassed Leny Yoro (£58.9m – add-ons included) as United’s biggest summer signing.

A move did not come to pass despite Man Utd agreeing personal terms with Branthwaite. The 22-year-old would have earned roughly £160,000-a-week if moving to Old Trafford.

But with Victor Lindelof up for sale and out of contract next summer, and 36-year-old Jonny Evans only a short-term option, Man Utd still aim to sign Branthwaite when the time is right.

However, landing Manuel Ugarte – viewed as the ideal midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo – is United’s top priority at present.

As such, a fresh update from the Daily Mail states that while Man Utd have ‘not given up hope’ of signing Branthwaite too, there is ‘an acceptance it’s unlikely to happen in this transfer window.’

Man Utd to return for Branthwaite in future window

Instead, Man Utd are expected to return for Branthwaite in the future and potentially as early as next summer. At that stage, Lindelof and Evans may well have departed, while Harry Maguire will 32.

Man Utd might not have a deal all there own way, however, with the Mail confirming near neighbours Man City ‘are known to be admirers.’

All three of John Stones, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji will be 30-plus by the time next summer’s transfer window is in full swing.

Pep Guardiola did sign one of the world’s best left-sided centre-halves last summer when landing Josko Gvardiol.

However, the Croatian has primarily been deployed at left-back since arriving at the Etihad.

Liverpool too have drawn curious links with Branthwaite over the last 48 hours.

However, various sources have stressed those links have no basis in fact and Liverpool are not a contender to raid their local rivals for Branthwaite despite the possibility of selling Joe Gomez over the next nine days.

