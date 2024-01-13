Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues to take no mercy with the under-performing Manchester United squad with the club poised to announce two more transfers this weekend – starting with the exit of Hannibal Mejbri, whose departure now looks certain to contain a permanent sale option.

The Red Devils have stumbled from one disaster to another this season, with Ten Hag failing to get any sort of consistency from his players. And having seen 14 losses from their 29 games played in all competitions so far, Manchester United need a far stronger second half of the season to ensure their campaign does not end in bitter disappointment.

United have issues all over the park, with a lack of control in midfield leading to a woeful defensive record – they conceded an alarming 15 goals in six Champions League games – while in attack they are comfortably the lowest scorers in the top half of the Premier League table. Indeed, only Burnley (21) and Sheffield United (15) have amassed less goals than United (22) have so far this season.

Thankfully, the January window provides Ten Hag and new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe a chance to make instant improvements to the squad, with a new striker – to provide cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund – and, if the budget extends to it, a new defender, to add a bit more steel and guile to their rearguard. Jean-Clair Todibo was once again tipped as a January signing in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

However, while Ten Hag and Ratcliffe have a number of options in mind, the club are first looking to move on some of their deadwood at first, with the bloated number of players on the club’s books ensuring departures must come first before new signings are made.

Hannibal Mejbri exit the first of two more Man Utd deals this weekend

As a result, the has started as they mean to go on, offloading Donny van de Beek to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan with an option to make the move a permanent €12m (£10.3m) deal.

Ten Hag has also managed to find a resolution to the Jadon Sancho saga, with the winger returning to former club Borussia Dortmund on a four-month loan. The Bundesliga club, however, do not have any option to make the move permanent.

And United have also used the window to trigger the exit clause in the loan contract of Sergio Reguilon, who played 12 times for United but has now returned to Tottenham.

However, ruthless Ratcliffe is not stopping there and three more deals are expected to be confirmed this weekend – starting with Tunisia star Mejbri.

The new campaign started well for the former Monaco midfielder as he found himself given a chance to impress by Ten Hag. However, despite making 10 appearances this season, he has been overtaken by youngster Kobbie Mainoo in recent times, slipping down the order and now being cleared to leave.

Mejbri has been linked with a move to Everton, but it’s now reported that a move to take him to Sevilla has been agreed. He will join the LaLiga strugglers on loan, with the move also set to be include an option to make the move permanent for around €15m (£12.9m).

His deal at United expires in summer 2025 after United triggered a 12-month option, but by widespread accounts, the 20-year-old appears to have played his last game for United and does not figure in their long-term plans.

Ratcliffe wants Facundo Pellistri to leave

United will also likely wave farewell to Facundo Pellistri, who is expected to sign for PSV Eindhoven on loan.

The Uruguay winger is the subject of an approach from PSV Eindhoven, according to Fabrizio Romano, who want to sign him on loan.

It’s claimed, however, that United want to offload the winger permanently and are trying to include an option to make the move permanent.

Pellistri has appeared 14 times this season, including three starts, but has failed to impress and will now be allowed to depart.

As well as PSV, United are also reportedly in receipt of an offer to sign the 22-year-old from LA Galaxy – and officials at the club are understood to have made it clear they want a final decision made on his future this weekend.

Either way, it seems the 18-times capped winger, who is yet to score for United in 24 appearances, does also not figure in their long-term plans.

The first player out the door, however, is young striker Joe Hugill, who has agreed to join League One side Burton Albion on loan for the rest of the season.

The Brewers are 17th in the League One table and they will hope the 20-year-old can score the goals needed to help them pull clear of the lower reaches of the table.

The striker looks set to make his debut in Monday’s local derby against Derby at Pride Park as new manager Martin Patterson looks to make an instant impact.

