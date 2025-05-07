Manchester United will push to sign a higher-profile striker than Liam Delap if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, with a report naming the new frontman emerging on the transfer shortlist.

The signing of a potent new striker is among the top priorities for Man Utd and Ruben Amorim this summer. Rasmus Hojlund has endured a torrid second season at Old Trafford and could be sold back to Serie A where his stock remains high.

Joshua Zirkzee has proven more effective in one of the two roles behind the striker, while Chido Obi lacks experience.

United have been linked with all manner of strikers, including Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Patrick Schick, to name just four.

However, trusted reporter, David Ornstein has confirmed Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap is the No 1 target at present.

Delap can be signed via a release clause worth just £30m. After notching 12 goals in a breakthrough campaign, Delap is a man in demand, with Chelsea firmly in the mix and Everton hatching plans to trump all involved.

TEAMtalk understands Champions League qualification isn’t essential to sign Delap, though it would play a big part.

The financial package on offer is important to Delap and United’s ability to outmuscle their rivals in the race will be shaped by whether they have the guaranteed £85m in extra income from UCL football to fall back on.

As such, failure to win the Europa League could see United shift their focus to alternative targets. And according to the latest from FootMercato, Man Utd will line up a move for Moise Kean if Amorim fails to guide his side into the Champions League in his first critical test as United boss.

Man Utd sizing up Moise Kean

Kean, 25, previously endured a nightmare spell in England with Everton. His potential and ability was never in doubt, however, and at Fiorentina he’s finally found a place where he can thrive.

Kean has bagged 23 goals in 41 matches this season and his excellent form in Serie A has elevated his standing in the international arena.

The forward is now a regular starter for Italy and thanks to a release clause, can actually be signed for a relatively modest sum.

Taking to X a fortnight ago, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Moise Kean has €50m release clause into his contract at Fiorentina. It will be valid from July 1 to July 15 this summer.

“Several clubs are aware of his excellent season with 26 goals scored in all competitions for Fiorentina & Italian national team.”

FootMercato concluded by stating Kean’s ‘renaissance’ from failed prospect to one of world football’s leading strikers could be completed if moving to Man Utd.

Moise Kean: The story since leaving Everton

By Samuel Bannister

August 31, 2021: After a 17-goal loan spell at Paris Saint-Germain, Everton send Kean back to Juventus on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy.

September 11, 2021: Massimiliano Allegri gives Kean his second Juventus debut, but he commits an error leading to the decisive goal in a loss to Napoli.

September 22, 2021: To mark his first start since returning to Juventus, Kean scores against Spezia.

December 8, 2021: Kean scores his first goal in the Champions League in Juventus colours to seal a win over Malmo.

April 25, 2022: Kean scores his sixth and final goal of his first season back at Juventus.

May 11, 2022: Juventus lose the Coppa Italia final to Inter, with Kean playing as a substitute.

October 21, 2022: After 13 appearances without a goal at the start of the season, Kean opens his account for 2022/23 with a goal against Empoli.

November 13, 2022: Kean scores a brace against Lazio, the first of his second spell at Juventus.

March 5, 2023: Kean gets sent off just one minute after coming on against Roma.

April 1, 2023: A goal against Verona turns out to be the last of the season (8) for Kean.

January 30, 2024: A loan move to Atletico Madrid collapses for Kean due to an issue in his medical.

May 12, 2024: Kean makes his final appearance for Juventus, having failed to score at all in his final season.

July 9, 2024: Fiorentina buy Kean from Juventus for €13m rising to €18m.

August 17, 2024: Kean completes all 90 minutes of his Fiorentina debut against Parma.

August 22, 2024: Kean scores his first Fiorentina goal in a Conference League qualifier against Puskas AFC.

November 10, 2024: Kean scores his first senior hat-trick against Hellas Verona.

December 4, 2024: Kean scores in normal time, but misses a penalty in the shootout as Fiorentina are knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Empoli.

December 5, 2024: Kean is named the Serie A Player of the Month for November – two years after last winning the prize – after scoring five goals in three games.

February 6, 2025: A brace by Kean helps Fiorentina to a 2-0 win over reigning champions Inter.

February 23, 2025: Kean collapses on the pitch while playing against Hellas Verona, but is later discharged from hospital.

March 13, 2025: Fiorentina overturn a first-leg deficit to beat Panathinaikos in the Conference League, with Kean’s goal to put them 3-0 up on the night effectively making the difference.

March 30, 2025: Kean scores the winner for Fiorentina against Atalanta, one of the sides above them in the Serie A table.

April 17, 2025: Kean sends Fiorentina into the Conference League semi-finals with the aggregate winner against Celje.