Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth is considering a move to hijack AC Milan’s agreement to sign Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana after it emerged the Red Devils were plotting a sensational double raid on France and with two other stars cleared to leave.

It is shaping up to be a transformative summer at Manchester United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe gets to work on bringing his vision to life of elevating the Red Devils back among the English and ultimately, the European elite. And having made a number of key appointments behind the scenes, the focus now is very much all on strengthening their squad of players, which all too often last season badly underperformed.

Ratcliffe has shown he is not a man to be messed with, nor someone who will allow sentimentality to get in way, with Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial already shown the door and with plenty of other high-profile stars expected to follow.

And in his quest to furnish their squad with some of Europe’s top young talents, their summer window has got off to a quick start with the signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro already confirmed.

United have paid a combined £88.7m for the pair – and it seems they are far from done yet with Ashworth also exploring a double raid on Bayern Munich, having already seen an opening bid rejected by the Bundesliga giants for Matthijs de Ligt.

However, the Red Devils want even more and strengthening their midfield will be a major priority for the club this summer too, with Ratcliffe and Ashworth identifying the engine room as a position in need of serious upgrade this summer.

Man Utd transfers: Two in, two out as Ashworth eyes midfield upgrades

Indeed, only Kobbie Mainoo is guaranteed to remain at Old Trafford this summer from those who appeared in United’s midfield last summer, with TEAMtalk understanding that the club are planning wholesale changes this summer.

United have already decided not to take up the €20m option to turn Sofyan Amrabat’s loan into a permanent deal, while the club are also working on the sale of Casemiro, who after a brilliant first season in England, struggled with the pace of the Premier League during a hugely-disappointing second year.

The Brazilian is likely to be on the move to Saudi Arabia this summer, while United are also open to offers for both Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay, though TEAMtalk also understands that Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he would like the Scotland international – one of the club’s more consistent performers during last season’s difficulties – to remain.

However, with the exits of both Casemiro and Eriksen strong possibilities, United will look to bring in two top-class replacements.

The first of those – in Manuel Ugarte – has already been identified and with Paris Saint-Germain making it clear they are open to his sale, together with the fact that the player himself also fancies the move to Old Trafford – it just seems a matter of if not when the transfer will go through.

TEAMtalk can confirm that PSG are holding out for a fee similar to the €60m (£51.1m) they paid Sporting Lisbon for the Uruguayan last summer, though the belief at United is that a deal can be done for considerably less.

The French giants are closing on the signing of Joao Neves – the teenager himself long linked with United – and having told Ugarte he is free to leave, United know they stand a decent chance of landing the 23-year-old for a reduced fee.

To that end, United have already had an offer of €35m (£29.5m) rejected by PSG for Ugarte. However, reports in France are adamant an agreement is ‘close to being struck’ and that his agent Jorge Mendes, who also represents Leny Yoro, expects to finalise a move in the coming week to 10 days.

Man Utd tipped to hijack AC Milan agreement for Fofana

Meanwhile, United are also reportedly set to make it a midfield double deal amid claims in France they are ready to hijack AC Milan’s agreement to sign Fofana.

The France midfielder has agreed a four-year deal at the San Siro to leave Monaco, where he has under a year remaining on his contract.

With that deal due to expire next June, the Ligue 1 side have made clear their desire to sell Fofana this summer in order to prevent losing him on a free in 2025.

As a result, Milan are understood to be leading that chase, having already agreed personal terms over a four-year deal with the midfielder.

Their next step is to agree a deal with Monaco, though Milan’s opening offer is likely only set to be worth between €20m to €25m (£16.8m to £21.1m) – way below the Ligue 1 side’s €35m (£29.5m) asking price, as reported by RMC Sport.

Now the same outlet claims United chief Ashworth is considering an approach to Fofana to try and hijack Milan’s agreement with the star. And United would seemingly have no isses gazumping the Milan offer for the player, with Monaco clearly of the mindset to sell to the highest bidder.

Sales of Casemiro and potentially Eriksen would free up space in their squad, though with Amrabat also departing, United are planning at least one, and more likely two arrivals in midfield this summer and if all goes to plan, Ten Hag could be in a position to select from Mainoo, Fofana and Ugarte to play in his engine room in the upcoming campaign.