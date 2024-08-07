Man Utd to eclipse Liverpool’s Zubimendi transfer with fresh move made for world class midfielder

Manchester United have made an approach to sign one of the world’s best midfielders in a transfer that could quickly put the Liverpool move for Martin Zubimendi in the shade, according to reports.

Zubimendi, 25, has emerged at the top of Liverpool’s midfield wishlist this summer. Fabrizio Romano, David Ornstein and Paul Joyce have all confirmed the Reds are aiming to make the classy Spaniard the first signing in the Arne Slot era.

Zubimendi can be prised out of Real Sociedad by way of a €60m/£51m release clause. Arsenal and Barcelona have both previously failed to convince Zubimendi to quit his boyhood club, though TEAMtalk understands Liverpool are confident they will succeed where all before them have failed.

The signing of Zubimendi would represent a momentous coup for Liverpool and new boss Slot.

The Dutch manager is seeking a more technically-gifted No 6 to play at the base of his midfield instead of Wataru Endo.

Zubimendi helped Spain defeat England in the final of Euro 2024 after replacing the injured Rodri at half time. It was telling that Spain did not suffer a dip in quality or loss of control control once Zubimendi replaced Rodri who is arguably the world’s best in the holding role.

Zubimendi has also been linked with Man Utd on the back of the Red Devils cooling their interest in Manuel Ugarte.

PSG’s €60m/£51m price tag has been deemed too high by United who have begun to explore alternatives.

Zubimendi is among those linked alongside the likes of Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Richard Rios (Palmeiras), Sander Berge (Burnley) and Ederson (Atalanta). The possibility of re-signing last season’s loanee, Sofyan Amrabat, is also gathering steam.

But according to a fresh update from Manchester World, the Red Devils have a much higher profile target in mind.

Man Utd revive Frenkie de Jong transfer

They state Man Utd have made a new approach in their long-running quest to bring Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford.

Man Utd presided over a multi-month pursuit of the Dutch midfield maestro back in Ten Hag’s first window in charge.

A deal ultimately failed to materialise, with Man Utd going on to sign Casemiro instead. But with Casemiro – as well as Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen – now up for sale, United need fresh blood in midfield.

Manchester World state Man Utd have enquired into De Jong’s availability and would be more than willing to do a deal if a fee in the £30m-£40m range can be agreed.

Those figures are well below those that were touted back when Man Utd originally chased De Jong back in 2022.

However, Barcelona remain desperate for sales and De Jong now has less than two years remaining on his deal.

Nonetheless, a deal does look difficult to make and the report acknowledges as such. The transfer hinges on Barcelona being desperate enough to sell one of LaLiga’s best midfielder for below market value and also Man Utd agreeing to match the star’s gigantic salary.

But if Man Utd were able to pull off the coup, it would certainly be a spectacular way to respond to Liverpool’s potential signing of Zubimendi.

