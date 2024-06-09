Man Utd's stance on Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho has been revealed

The future of Jadon Sancho at Manchester United has been up in the air for some time but Sir Jim Ratcliffe has now made a decision on the winger.

The 24-year-old was kicked out of the Red Devils’ first team last year after a public falling out with Erik ten Hag and was then loaned out to former club Borussia Dortmund in January.

Sancho seems to have found his feet again in Germany and played a key role in helping Dortmund reach the Champions League final, which they lost to Real Madrid.

He’s made a total of 21 appearances while out on loan, scoring three goals and making three assists in the process.

There have been rumours that Sir Jim Ratcliffe could reintegrate Sancho back into the first team next season if Erik ten Hag is sacked as Man Utd manager.

The Dutch coach’s future at Old Trafford remains under threat, with England boss Gareth Southgate and Mauricio Pochettino emerging as the favourites to replace him.

Man Utd name their price for Sancho, Greenwood

According to BBC Sport, Ratcliffe intends to sell Sancho this summer regardless of who Man Utd’s manager is next season.

The report claims that the INEOS chief would accept an offer of £40m for the forward – £33m less than the £73m the Red Devils paid for him in 2021.

Dortmund are interested in re-signing Sancho on a permanent deal and a straight sale would benefit the Man Utd’s standing in terms of Financial Fair Play restrictions.

However, his eye-watering £300,000 per week wage at Old Trafford could prove a stumbling block if the German giants do pursue a transfer this summer.

The future of another Man Utd exile in Mason Greenwood is also under the spotlight at the moment with Ratcliffe keen to sell him as well.

Greenwood has emerged as a target for Juventus, Napoli, Atletico Madrid and, ironically, Borussia Dortmund, per reports, after he impressed on loan with Getafe this season.

Fenerbahce, whose new manager is Jose Mourinho, have also made an approach to sign the 22-year-old attacker but he isn’t interested in a switch to Turkey.

TEAMtalk sources say that £40m is what Man Utd will demand for Greenwood this summer, meaning they hope to generate £80m combined from his and Sancho’s sales.

