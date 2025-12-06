Manchester United could land PSG winger Bradley Barcola amid new claims Marcus Rashford is heading to PSG, while a United star whose situation has reached breaking point will seek an exit in January and there’s a sobering update on the Red Devils’ plans for central midfield.

Rashford has no future at Old Trafford, irrespective of whether his loan spell at Barcelona is turned permanent.

The Man Utd man can be signed outright by Barcelona for roughly €30m / £26m, and has shone in Catalonia so far, returning figures of six goals and nine assists in 19 appearances.

But with Barcelona’s delicate financial situation always dictating their plans, there’s fresh claims Rashford could actually wind up at PSG who hold long-standing interest in the player.

Rashford out, Barcola in?

According to Football Insider, there’s a growing possibility Rashford ends up in Paris next summer, taking the place of Bradley Barcola who could join Man Utd.

Such a move would likely require Man Utd to top up their end of the deal with a sizeable fee, but according to former Aston Villa and Everton chief executive, Keith Wyness, the incredible deal is possible.

He told FI’s in-house podcast: “Well, the interesting news and development on that story is that PSG are claiming to be coming in here [for Rashford], and there could be some sort of player swap deal with Bradley Barcola, which makes sense, I think, for United.

“He’s obviously a lot younger, was he? About 23, I think. And if they were to get Rashford and a player swap, that would, I think, suit United more than releasing him at the pretty low level, I think, that Barcelona had got, which is going to be about 30 million from memory.

“Now, the player’s point of view, I think Rashford would much prefer to stay at Barca. I think he’s happy, but PSG is not exactly the worst option. And I think he could be spoilt for choice there. And I think there could be a bidding war in terms of least wages being offered to Rashford.”

Kobbie Mainoo at breaking point

Elsewhere, Kobbie Mainoo will once again request to leave Man Utd for the second consecutive window, per The Athletic.

Mainoo requested a loan exit – preferably abroad – last summer in an effort to secure regular playing time and boost his World Cup chances.

United refused to play ball and insisted the youngster remain in situ. But with Mainoo hardly ever picked, the report claims he’s now ‘deeply frustrated’ with his treatment at the hands of Amorim.

The initial expectation was Man Utd would deny Mainoo from leaving for a second time. However, Athletic reporter, Laurie Whitwell, hinted Man Utd might perform a U-turn and allow Mainoo to leave in the second half of the window.

The critical factor in play in this instance is the timing of the Africa Cup of Nations. While they don’t play in Mainoo’s position, all three of Noussair Mazraoui, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo will be away at the tournament. In late-December and early-January, United’s squad will be severely depleted.

The competition concludes on January 18 and it’s around that time that Whitwell stated Man Utd will make a decision on whether Mainoo can leave on loan.

On the subject of where he could go, The Daily Mail claimed TWELVE clubs who are already circling.

Sobering midfield update

Transfer insider, Dean Jones, has been informed Man Utd’s grand plans to sign ALL THREE of Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson may fail to launch entirely.

Jones explained: ‘Even signing one of those players would be considered a big step forward and the club seem to know this is going to be a very difficult and important period in trying to do that.

‘We have reported how they have begun to look into alternate plans for January and that is because there has very much been a growing feeling that their three top targets are so hard to sign. Clubs don’t want to sell but also the valuations are very high.

‘Baleba has been a target since last summer but he failed to shine when his Brighton side took on United earlier in the season.

‘His poor performance at the Theatre of Dreams helped United bosses decide they won’t try to sign him at a time when he is rated at £100million by Brighton.

‘They are having to rethink options for January, with Anderson and Wharton off limits for now too.

‘There is a sense of realism about what is achievable, but they are working very hard to make something happen, because their midfield is beginning to look more exposed recently.’

Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid) and Joao Gomes (Wolves) could be available in January and at much more palatable sums too.

However, the latest from a tier one source on Man Utd has strongly suggested the Red Devils will not move for Gomes.