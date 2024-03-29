Man Utd to include Mason Greenwood in stunning cash-plus-player deal for dominant Brazilian

Manchester United are determined to partner Lisandro Martinez with a dominant Serie A centre-back and could unlock a deal by including Mason Greenwood as a makeweight, according to reports.

Among the many positions Sir Jim Ratcliffe has tasked his Man Utd underlings with addressing this summer is centre-half. Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane are out of contract at season’s end. United do hold an option for an extra year in Varane’s deal, though triggering it would keep him on his colossal £340,000-a-week salary.

What’s more, West Ham will make a second attempt to sign Harry Maguire. Man Utd accepted a £30m bid from the Hammers last summer before the move fell through, thus indicating they were and perhaps still are fully prepared to cut the 31-year-old loose.

The Mirror claimed Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has been installed as the number one centre-back target at Old Trafford.

However, links to Juventus and Brazil ace, Gleison Bremer, are continuing to grow. What’s more, as a right-footer, Bremer would represent the perfect partner for Lisandro Martinez who is left-footed. Signing Branthwaite would mean United’s two starting centre-halves were both left-footed.

Juventus will consider offers, as release clause clarified

Bremer, 27, was named Serie A’s best defender in the 2021/22 campaign while playing for Torino.

A move to Juventus came on the back of that dominant campaign and Bremer was named in the Serie A team of the season in his first year with Juve.

Bremer’s deal in Turin contains a release clause worth roughly €60m. The clause does not activate until the summer of 2025, though according to Fabrizio Romano, a ‘verbal pact’ between the player and club means offers worth €60m will be considered this summer anyway.

CalcioMercato stated contacts between Man Utd and Juventus for Bremer have begun. Now, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Mason Greenwood could be included to help lower the cost.

Juventus receptive to Greenwood inclusion

Man Utd are open to offers for Greenwood who has revived his career in fine style with LaLiga side Getafe.

Getafe would love to re-sign Greenwood, though cannot come close to matching Man Utd’s reported £43m (€50m) price tag on the player.

Instead, Gazzetta dello Sport tout the prospect of Greenwood being served up to Juventus and per the report, it’s an idea Juventus would be receptive to. Indeed, it’s claimed a deal for Bremer that includes Greenwood as a makeweight would be ‘much more than possible.’

Juventus sit third in Serie A at present, though have lacked a cutting edge in the final third. Their mark of 44 league goals is a whopping 27 behind league leaders Inter Milan who’ve scored 71.

Factoring in Greenwood’s reported valuation of €50m and Bremer’s price tag of €60m, Man Utd might only need to stump up €10m to bring Bremer to Old Trafford.

