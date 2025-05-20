Man Utd to launch move for 32 G/A attacker who’ll form irresistible Cunha pairing

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United are looking to sign another No 10 aside from Matheus Cunha and two reports have named the maverick player in United’s sights.

Cunha is primed to become Man Utd’s first signing of the summer. The Wolves and Brazil star, 25, has said yes to joining Man Utd irrespective of whether they win the Europa League and secure Champions League football.

The Red Devils now intend to approach Wolves regarding Cunha’s £62.5m release clause which per Fabrizio Romano, they hope to pay in instalments.

Cunha has been earmarked for one of the dual No 10 spots behind the striker in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

A new striker will arrive, with Amorim and technical director, Jason Wilcox, currently disagreeing on who that should be.

But per Romano, Cunha isn’t the only No 10 who could join, meaning United’s front three could be occupied completely by new signings next season.

“My information is that Man Utd can also add one more player in the No 10 position,” insisted Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel. “So to play behind the striker.

“It is a possibility but it will be based on outgoings. So Cunha is expected to join and one more player [for the No 10 spots] depending on outgoings. This is the plan at Manchester United.”

And according to separate reports from Le Progres and Football Insider, the player Man Utd want to partner Cunha in behind the striker is Rayan Cherki.

The Lyon ace has confirmed he’ll leave the French side this summer and can be signed for a remarkably modest sum of around €22.5m.

Cherki has overcome prior criticisms centring on his maturity and end product this term, establishing himself as Lyon’s talisman and a player capable of putting up huge numbers.

Indeed, Cherki has notched 12 goals and 20 assists this season including goals in both legs of Lyon’s Europa League quarter-final tie with United.

Le Progres confirmed Man Utd are ‘tracking’ Cherki, while FI took it a step further, declaring Man Utd are plotting a swoop.

What about Liverpool and Bruno Fernandes?

A report from GiveMeSport last week stated Cherki actually favours joining Liverpool when he leaves Lyon in the summer.

But while Liverpool are in the market for an impactful No 10, their focus is fixed on Florian Wirtz. Should they fail to lure the German superstar to Anfield it’s understood they’ll pivot to RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons.

As such, Man Utd should not have to contend with Liverpool in the fight for Cherki’s signature, though that’s not to say they’re the only ones involved.

Borussia Dortmund are long-term admirers and TEAMtalk has been informed Tottenham are circling with intent.

One question Man Utd fans may have is what would the double signing of Cunha and Cherki mean for Bruno Fernandes?

The United captain continues to be linked with a blockbuster move to Saudi Arabia, though neither he nor United have any appetite to part ways.

Instead, Man Utd could field Fernandes in the deeper midfield role which is a position he has been successfully trialled in by Amorim at various points throughout the season.

The deeper role ensures Fernandes is constantly involved and is a position the Portuguese maestro can control a game from.

