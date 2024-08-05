Manchester United will bid again for Bayern Munich pair Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed the maximum each deal is set to cost.

At the behest of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Man Utd have adopted a more determined and decisive approach to the summer transfer window. Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee have already arrived. Further additions are understood to hinge on player exits in the requisite positions.

However, rather than wait for the sales to be sanctioned before ramping up a replacement signing, Man Utd have already put the pieces in place to ensure they can strike straight away.

Indeed, United have forged agreements on personal terms with Mazraoui, De Ligt and PSG destroyer, Manuel Ugarte. Five-year deals with club options for sixth seasons have been agreed in each case.

Mazraoui would replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has verbally agreed personal terms with West Ham. Talks between the clubs regarding the fee are ongoing, with Man Utd seeking a sum in the £15m-£18m range.

Victor Lindelof has been touted as the fall guy if De Ligt signs, while one or multiple from Scott McTominay, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen could make way for Ugarte.

Today’s update regards the Bayern Munich pair, with Fabrizio Romano confirming Man Utd will bid again for the duo.

United have already suffered a rejection after David Ornstein revealed a joint bid was rebuffed by Bayern. The rejection came as a surprise to United, the players and also their agent, Rafaela Pimenta.

Nonetheless, via his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed Man Utd WILL bid again for Mazraoui and De Ligt. Whether they lodge a second joint bid or make separate offers remains to be seen.

READ MORE: The most expensive Man Utd sales of all time: Ronaldo holds top spot, Beckham still in top 10

De Ligt, Mazraoui price tags revealed

In any case, what is clear is Man Utd are extremely confident they will sign De Ligt, 24, and Mazraoui, 26, when all is said and done.

In a separate update when speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano confirmed United are bullish on the move, while the reporter also claimed the double deal will cost a maximum of €70m/£60m.

Bayern’s top-end valuation of De Ligt is €50m/£43m. A sticking point comes from the claims Bayern want that money as a guaranteed fee and not part of structured payments or add-ons.

Mazraoui, meanwhile, should cost no more than €20m/£17m to sign.

“Manchester United are really confident on this story,” declared Romano. “For Matthijs de Ligt, they need time.

“It was already clear – this is why De Ligt agreed on personal terms with United in June.

“Already it was the third week of June, but then it’s taking time because Manchester United need some outgoing in order to proceed on the market.

“But the conversation continues with Bayern with the players’ side, because the same agent – Rafaela Pimenta – represents Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, with both players expected to join Manchester United this summer.

“Manchester United are still confident, and are sending very good messages to the players – both Mazraoui and De Ligt – with confidence to get the deal done.

“With Bayern, there is still no agreement because Bayern want €50million guaranteed for De Ligt and something around €20m for Mazraoui.

“So a package of €70m, but Manchester United want to pay less than this. So the conversation is ongoing, but with confidence that De Ligt is only waiting for Manchester United.”

DON’T MISS: Exit-linked Man Utd star drops major clue on future as Erik ten Hag moots position change