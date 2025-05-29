The four positions Manchester United aim to make signings in AFTER Matheus Cunha have been revealed, with talks already underway to land a £50m attacker who bagged 20 goals in the Premier League this season.

Cunha will be signing number one at Old Trafford this summer and his arrival is viewed as a serious coup for multiple reasons. The Brazilian’s offensive output and positional versatility are there for all to see. However, signing the Wolves ace despite the lack of Champions League – or any European football, for that matter – is a big statement for the Red Devils.

Cunha is expected to line up in one of the two No 10 spots behind the striker in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

However, it may surprise some to discover the next signing Man Utd plan to make is in the very same area of the pitch.

Man Utd had intended to wrap up a deal for Liam Delap soon after the season ended. But with the Ipswich Town man placing great emphasis on European football and on course to choose Chelsea instead, the striker search will be put on hold.

Instead, GiveMeSport strongly suggest Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo will be next to follow Cunha into Old Trafford.

talkSPORT recently revealed Man Utd had opened discussions with the Brentford attacker’s camp. Mbeumo is poised to enter the final year of his contract with the Bees who will reluctantly cash in for around £50m.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano then verified United’s interest in the player and GMS now state ‘Ruben Amorim is prepared to accelerate his interest in Bryan Mbeumo’ if and when the Delap deal crumbles.

It’s anticipated Mbeumo would line up alongside Cunha in the dual 10 roles, meaning captain Bruno Fernandes would occupy one of the deeper central midfield spots.

That is where Fernandes often found himself selected by Amorim in the latter stages of the season and is a position where he can assert greater control in games.

GMS stated it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Man Utd sign Delap AND Mbeumo. But with Delap now favouring Chelsea, United’s efforts to sign and chances of landing Mbeumo will increase ‘significantly’.

Mbeumo notched a career-high 20 goals in the Premier League this season and also provided eight assists.

Aged 25, he’s only now entering the prime of his career and alongside Cunha, Man Utd would field a devastating one-two punch in the spots behind the lone striker.

One obvious question that needs answering is is Mbeumo willing to join Man Utd despite no European football? Or like Delap, is he reluctant to do so?

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Mbeumo is ‘intrigued’ by the idea of joining United given their global stature.

While that’s certainly not conclusive, it’s more positive than negative from a Man Utd perspective.

Other positions Man Utd intend to sign players in

As mentioned, a new striker is being sought and will continue to be sought if Delap rejects Man Utd.

As such, United could field an entirely new front three next year, with Cunha and Mbeumo playing behind the new No 9.

Elsewhere, GMS state additions will also be chased at goalkeeper and in central midfield. Regarding the latter, it’s a defensive-minded option in particular that is on the agenda, given Fernandes would occupy the more attack-minded role in the double pivot.

GMS concluded the moves for a new goalkeeper and defensive midfielder will be ramped up at later dates, with United sorting out their lack of goals in the final third the priority right now.

Latest Man Utd news – Cherki to Man City? / Rashford decision and more…

🔴⚫️ Man City stun Man Utd by entering talks for Rayan Cherki

🔴⚫️ Barcelona choose Rashford signing on unfavourable terms for Man Utd after Liverpool, Diaz dead end

🔴⚫️ Man Utd urged to sign ‘out of this world’ midfielder who’s ‘a mix’ of TWO Red Devils legends