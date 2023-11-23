Man Utd to make staggering profit as Saudi sides ready offers for another Ten Hag buy

Manchester United could make a handsome profit on a player Erik ten Hag signed in his first transfer window at the club, and TEAMtalk can confirm a second of the Dutchman’s signings could also make way.

Ten Hag was heavily backed upon arriving at Old Trafford, with Tyrell Malacia (£13m), Lisandro Martinez (£47m), Casemiro (£70m), Christian Eriksen (unattached) and Antony (£86m) all arriving.

Malacia has successfully added depth at left-back, while Eriksen and Casemiro enjoyed superb first seasons in Manchester.

Antony is struggling to justify his mammoth price tag, though Lisandro Martinez was a roaring success last year.

However, fast forward to present day and it’s a genuine possibility that two of the five leave Man Utd in 2024.

In a report cited by Goal it’s revealed unnamed Saudi Arabian sides are ‘monitoring Christian Eriksen’s situation’.

What’s more, it’s claimed offers worth €20m (£17.4m) could be made in the January transfer window.

While not stated in the report, it stands to reason the interested Saudi sides will come from Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal. They are the quartet run by the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Eriksen has become something of a square peg in a round hole at Man Utd this season. Now aged 31 he lacks the athleticism to adequately shield the defence when deployed in a deeper role. Originally a playmaker, the Dane never truly had the defensive instincts required for that position anyway.

But with Bruno Fernandes unmoveable in the No 10 role behind Rasmus Hojlund, Eriksen’s chances of playing in his most natural position are virtually nil.

Eriksen has featured in 11 of 12 matches in the Premier League this season. However, only six of the outings have been starts and Eriksen generally struggles to complete the full 90 minutes when given the nod from the off.

Whether United would be open to selling Eriksen in January is as yet unclear. But if they were to pull the trigger, they’d be collecting a handy fee for an ageing player they acquired as a free agent.

Incoming part-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is understood to be intent on overseeing a squad ‘reset’, according to The Sun.

Per the Manchester Evening News, Eriksen is one of 10 players who could be moved on sooner rather than later.

Casemiro to be axed too?

Another Ten Hag signing whose future at Old Trafford is far from certain is Casemiro.

talkSPORT stated on November 14 that Ratcliffe is ‘open to offers’ for Casemiro. The Brazilian, 31, has struggled with injuries this year and looked a fading force even when fit.

TEAMtalk can confirm Man Utd are ready to sever ties with the holding midfielder and have slapped a £50m price tag on his head.

What’s more, we have learned Casemiro is growing weary of training conditions at United as well as the club’s inability to challenge for top honours.

As such, multiple sources close to the player have told us Casemiro is willing to explore his opportunities and leave Man Utd either in January or the summer.

