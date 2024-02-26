Man Utd to make three huge signings as Ratcliffe takes sledgehammer to problem positions

Manchester United aim to make a trio of major signings and the areas they plan to address have already been identified, while a report claims a fourth blockbuster arrival could hinge on Casemiro.

The Red Devils were brought back down to earth on Saturday when slumping to a 2-1 home defeat to Fulham. The loss ended Man Utd’s four-match winning streak and cast fresh doubt over their ability to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Failure to participate in the UCL will greatly hinder United’s spending power in the summer window. Erik ten Hag is acutely aware his position as manager of Man Utd could also be under threat if failing to guide United into Europe’s premier competition.

Nonetheless, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover now ratified, a new era is dawning at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe plans to splash the cash to the best of his abilities and according to the Telegraph, signings will be made in three specific positions.

Firstly the defence will be addressed, with Man Utd to make signings at right-back and right centre-back.

Regarding the former, Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have split time in the position in recent years.

Dalot has superseded Wan-Bissaka this season and the former Crystal Palace man is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Ten Hag has long been speculated to want an attacking upgrade on Wan-Bissaka and the Telegraph suggest the 26-year-old will be the fall guy if a new addition is made.

The Telegraph didn’t name names with regards to who could join. However, according to BILD, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is a wanted man.

The Dutchman, 22, has remarkably bagged nine goals and 10 assists from right wing-back this season. United explored the signing of Frimpong back when Ten Hag first took charge, though were reportedly put off by his lack of height (5ft 7in).

However, Frimpong has gone from strength to strength since then and BILD suggested Man Utd would now be willing to overlook Frimpong’s small stature.

Regarding right centre-back, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are both out of contract at season’s end.

A new right-footed centre-half would thus be signed to partner Lisandro Martinez. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof would provide back-up to the starters.

Signings three… and four possible

The Telegraph then claimed a new striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund is on the agenda. That comes amid further speculation Anthony Martial will leave when his contract expires in the summer.

Finally, the report suggested a new central midfielder could also be signed in the event Casemiro were sold.

The veteran Brazilian has shown signs of decline this year and along with superstars from Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham, is a key target for the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

If Man Utd receive a tempting offer for Casemiro and decide to cash in, a replacement will be required.

