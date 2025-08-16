Manchester United face a race against time to rescue a deal Fabrizio Romano has confirmed they’re interested in completing after Inter Milan thundered in.

After overhauling their attacking options, Man Utd have turned their attention to additions in two other positions before the window closes.

The hunt for a new central midfielder has dominated the headlines over the past week. An approach was made to Brighton for Carlos Baleba but the Seagulls have informed United no deal will be made in this summer at least.

United are now exploring moves for alternatives, with Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace under consideration.

But bubbling away in the background is Man Utd’s attempts to add a new safe pair of hands between the sticks.

Taking to YouTube in the last 24 hours, transfer guru Romano stressed that despite looking into a move, Man Utd are have shown no signs they’ll act on their interest in Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Instead, the giant Italian’s future if he does leave PSG is expected to lay at Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side are in club-to-club talks with Galatasaray for the transfer of Ederson and Donnarumma would be the Brazilian’s replacement.

With Donnarumma seemingly a no-go for Man Utd, Romano stressed the United faithful should keep an eye on Senne Lammens.

“In case they go for a goalkeeper don’t forget the name I gave you in July,” declared Romano. “Senne Lammens, the young goalkeeper of Royal Antwerp.

“United still like the player, they still have him on their shortlist.

“They still have to decide whether they want to go for a goalkeeper or not. It will also depend on the budget and the [new] midfielder.

“So there is a kind of puzzle for Man Utd in these final two weeks of the window, also including Senne Lammens at the moment.”

Inter Milan ‘pushing hard’ for Senne Lammens

Lammens, 23, is a regular starter with Royal Antwerp and the Belgian side maintain healthy relations with Man Utd dating back decades.

But according to a fresh update from The Telegraph, Man Utd must now decide whether to stick or twist on Lammens after Inter Milan entered the frame with force.

‘Andre Onana is fit after missing pre-season with a hamstring injury, with Altay Bayindir also in the goalkeeper ranks,’ the report read.

‘United have been looking at options if one of them left but are set to miss out on Antwerp’s Senne Lammens as Inter Milan are pushing hard for the Belgian.’

Prior reports out of Belgium claimed Antwerp will seek an up-front fee of between €15m-€20m (£13m-£17.3m) before letting their stopper go.

Latest Man Utd news – Baleba, Sesko, Gyokeres

🔴⚫️ Man Utd still planning to sign Carlos Baleba in £175m-plus DOUBLE coup

🔴⚫️ How Arsenal ‘believe’ Benjamin Sesko will fare at Man Utd as Viktor Gyokeres ‘argument’ claim emerges

🔴⚫️ Amorim drops big Hojlund, Sesko verdicts ahead of Man Utd, Arsenal clash

QUIZ: Think you know Andre Onana? ⬇️