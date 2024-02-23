Man Utd to move for unstoppable star with unavoidable weakness; €40m clause makes transfer a steal

Manchester United are sizing up an electric Bundesliga star who’s returning truly mind-boggling statistics this season, though one unavoidable weakness could be a concern, according to a report.

Bayer Leverkusen are on course to lift the first Bundesliga title in their history. Xabi Alonso has masterminded the club’s rapid rise over the last two seasons, with Leverkusen currently boasting an eight-point advantage over Bayern Munich.

Alonso could be on the move at season’s end with both Bayern and Liverpool on his trail. However, a handful of his finest stars could also take flight.

Success stories are dotted all around the pitch in Leverkusen and few are more impressive than Dutchman Jeremie Frimpong.

The 23-year-old cost roughly £11m when plucked from Celtic back in 2021 and has gone on to become a revelation at right wing-back in Germany.

Frimpong has remarkably bagged nine goals and 10 assists from the right side for Leverkusen across all competitions this season. On the other flank, Alejandro Grimaldo has returned figures of 10 goals and 11 assists.

Today’s update regards Frimpong who has been on Man Utd’s radar dating back to the first few months of Erik ten Hag’s reign.

The United boss initially sought to sign an attacking upgrade at right-back. With Diogo Dalot continuing to improve with each passing season, it would be Aaron Wan-Bissaka who’d be the fall guy if Ten Hag got his wish.

Frimpong along with fellow Dutchman Denzel Dumfries were linked, though moves in other positions took centre stage.

However, according to BILD’s Christian Falk, Man Utd could finally sign the attacking upgrade Ten Hag craves by way of Frimpong.

Man Utd want double Bundesliga coup

Writing for Caught Offside, Falk stated United have actually their gaze fixed on a pair of Bundesliga raids.

Falk wrote: “United are also said to be very interested in Mathys Tel (18). The striker of FC Bayern was considering leaving FC Bayern in the summer because of Tuchel. Now that Tuchel will no longer be there, the situation is open again.

“But United also have their eyes on Leverkusen: Jeremie Frimpong came from Celtic in 2021.

“His contract until 2028 contains an exit clause: €40m. United had already set their sights on the Dutch international in 2023.”

Frimpong height a concern

Frimpong has excelled in a wing-back role under Alonso, though barring a formation change, would be tasked with playing as an orthodox right-back at Man Utd.

That would increase the number of defensive actions he’s required to perform each game and also bring his one weakness under the spotlight.

Frimpong stands at a modest 1.71m (approx. 5ft 6in) tall and would no doubt be targeted by opposing teams for his lack of height.

His short stature isn’t often exposed at Leverkusen given they play three centre-halves, though in a back four at United it could be a concern.

What’s more, with United centre-half Lisandro Martinez standing at well under 6ft tall, Man Utd would be fielding the shortest defence in the league if adding Frimpong to the mix.

Falk went on to suggest Man Utd chiefs had reservations over Frimpong’s height when initially exploring a move.

However, his extraordinary exploits since then may be enough to see his lack of height overlooked.

“At that time, the club owners expressed doubts about Frimpong’s height,” continued Falk. “He has eliminated that with his improvement this season.”

