Man Utd to offer breakthrough star bumper new deal, as threat of crippling sale to Prem rivals grows

Manchester United will put bumper fresh terms to Kobbie Mainoo amid growing transfer interest from two leagues, while Rio Ferdinand has already compared the young midfielder to an all-time Dutch great.

Mainoo, 18, has already established himself as an undroppable component in Erik ten Hag’s midfield despite making just 16 appearances in his senior career.

Mainoo has been on United’s books since the age of nine and all being well, could be the centrepiece in United’s midfield for the next decade and a half.

The rising youngster hit the headlines for all the right reasons last week when scoring a fantastic late winner against Wolves. Mainoo left three Wolves defenders in his wake before curling an accurate low strike into the bottom corner.

His budding partnership with Casemiro continued to shine last time out in the 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. With the pair offering a perfect blend of energy and experience, a late-season surge could be on the cards for Man Utd.

Mainoo is under contract at Old Trafford until 2027 having signed his latest deal in February of 2023.

According to the Sun, Mainoo’s weekly wages would rise to £20,000 once hitting an appearance target of 12 matches. Given he’s featured 16 times for Man Utd, the clause has already kicked in.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Man Utd plan to offer Mainoo a new and improved deal that will better reflect his growing importance to Man Utd.

What’s more, according to a report from continental Europe, the bumper new terms may be a neccessity if United are to fend off growing transfer interest in the player.

Vultures already circling over Mainoo

Firstly, Goal’s live transfer blog brought news of as yet unnamed sides in LaLiga and the Premier League who are monitoring Mainoo.

From Man Utd’s perspective, losing a homegrown star who could be the cornerstone of their midfield for years to come is unthinkable.

As such, Goal’s report and the Daily Mail claimed talks over a new deal are primed to take place.

Goal’s report suggested the talks could begin soon, though the Mail stated United will wait until the end of the season.

The logic there would be to allow Mainoo to focus solely on on-field matters and continuing to establish himself as a guaranteed starter.

Mainoo compared to Dutch legend

Elsewhere, Mainoo has already been compared to Dutch great Clarence Seedorf.

In quotes carried by the Sun, United legend, Rio Ferdinand, explained what aspects in Mainoo’s game mirror those of Seedorf’s.

“I’m not saying he’s of the same ability or that he’s that player yet, but he gives me Seedorf vibes,” said Ferdinand.

“The way he manoeuvres in tight situations and the way he manipulates this ball and uses his body at times.

“He shifts it, pops it through legs, beautiful. He’s elusive at times as well and the control and the awareness to pick his spot.

“Some players see the headlines there and think ‘I’m going to go for it’, but he just caresses it.”

Seedorf is famously the only player to have won the Champions League with three different clubs (Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan – twice).

Seedorf won 19 major honours during a glittering 23-year career and also racked up 87 caps for the Netherlands.

As far as early-career comparisons go, being mentioned alongside Seedorf is about as good as it gets for a central midfielder.

