Man Utd to offer exit-bound star in swap deal for on-fire Prem winger who’s on Ratcliffe’s list

Manchester United want to sign a new winger this summer and as reported by TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace star Michael Olise is among their top targets.

The talented 22-year-old has been key to the Eagles’ fantastic form since new manager Oliver Glasner took charge, with the London club winning six out of their last seven games.

Palace rounded off the season with a fantastic 5-0 win over Aston Villa on the final day, with a hattrick from on-fire forward Jean-Philippe Mateta and a brace from Eberechi Eze the difference between the two sides.

Olise contributed one assist against Villa, taking his tally for this season to 10 goals and six assists from 19 Premier League games.

Glasner is well aware of the interest in star players such as Olise and Eze and said he hopes the Eagles are able to keep hold of them for next season.

“I hope all the players will be here,” Glasner said. “I know the club will do everything to ensure they will play for Crystal Palace next season.”

However, Man Utd and Chelsea are still very interested in signing Olise this summer, who has a £65m release clause in his contract.

Man Utd to offer exit-linked star in swap for Michael Olise

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Palace would have to seriously consider an offer of £50m for Olise, despite his release clause being set £15m higher than that.

Man Utd are reluctant to pay that fee, though, and are looking at ways to drive his price tag down.

According to reports from Spain, the Red Devils are considering offering right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a part-exchange deal for the winger.

Wan-Bissaka, who they signed for £50m in 2019, is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer as he isn’t part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s plans and only has 12 months remaining on his contract.

Man Utd have already printed a farewell T-shirt for Wan-Bissaka in which he’s shown holding up the Carabao Cup, which United won in 2023.

Wan-Bissaka has fallen behind Diogo Dalot in the pecking order in his favoured right-back position this term.

The Red Devils will entertain ‘cut-price offers’ for Wan-Bissaka but sending him back to his former club Crystal Palace in exchange for Olise could be a smart bit of business.

Of course, Ratcliffe will have to offer cash on top of Wan-Bissaka to get a deal done, so it will be interesting to see how much Man Utd put on the table for him.

If they are unable to agree a deal with Palace, Chelsea will be waiting to swoop in for his signature.

