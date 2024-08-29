Man Utd to offer Raheem Sterling a reduced salary as Jadon Sancho takes firm stance on Chelsea swap

Manchester United are reportedly willing to offer Raheem Sterling a reduced salary as they weigh up whether to make a move for the England international.

Chelsea and Man Utd have held talks over a potential swap deal that would see Jadon Sancho head to Stamford Bridge and Sterling go the other way.

As we exclusively revealed earlier this week, Sterling is open to the idea of joining the Red Devils but the contract put on the table will have to match his expectations.

Sterling currently earns an eye-watering £325,000 with Chelsea – making him the London club’s top earner.

It’s no secret that the 29-year-old isn’t part of Enzo Maresca’s plans and therefore, the Blues board are working hard to get him off the books before the transfer window closes.

Sancho, on the other hand, looked to be on his way to Juventus after Man Utd reached an agreement for a loan with an obligation to buy with the Italian club.

However, in yet ANOTHER twist, Sancho has indicated that his preference is to join Chelsea and is ‘waiting’ for them to strike an agreement with the Red Devils.

It seems that Man Utd are at least exploring the idea of bringing Sterling to Old Trafford as part of the deal, but they are not willing to match his current salary.

Man Utd want Raheem Sterling as a ‘squad player’

According to GiveMeSport, Man Utd are ‘willing to hand Sterling a £150,000 per week contract’ if he is ‘willing to settle for becoming a squad player.’

As mentioned, he has been frozen out at Chelsea and hasn’t trained with the London club in recent days as he looks to secure his next move.

Clearly, it seems unlikely that Sterling would be willing to accept such a drastic wage cut but he may have to do so if he wants to leave Chelsea.

The Blues may decide to pay off some of his deal in order to get him off the books but so far, there has been no indication that they are willing to do so.

From Man Utd’s side, it seems somewhat baffling that they would consider giving a so-called ‘squad player’ a £150,000 per week wage.

The only way that could perhaps make sense is IF Sancho does head to Chelsea as part of the deal.

Sancho earns £300,000 per week with Man Utd, so the Red Devils would effectively cut £150,000 from their weekly wage bill if Sterling agrees to their contract offer.

The report claims that Sterling would be brought in as a back-up option for Marcus Rashford, who has struggled for form so far this season.

Sterling could also play as a right-winger or false nine if he arrives at Old Trafford.

The saga surrounding Sancho and Sterling is far from over and they will be two players to watch on deadline day.

