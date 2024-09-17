Manchester United are ready to negotiate a new deal with Amad Diallo

Manchester United are ready to hand Amad Diallo a new long-term contract and TEAMtalk can confirm the winger’s stance on signing a new deal, while the club’s plan B if an extension isn’t ironed out has also been revealed.

Amad, 22, cost a package worth €40m (add-ons included) when signed from Atalanta at the beginning of 2021. Man Utd fans have had to show patience, though fast forward to the present day and they’re beginning to see the fruits of the club’s labour.

The left-footed right winger started the final three Premier League matches last term and has got the nod to start four of five matches this season (Community Shield included).

Amad is keeping £85m signing Antony out of the eleven. Given Marcus Rashford remains the first pick for the left flank, Amad is also beating Alejandro Garnacho in the selection stakes.

According to a fresh update from the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd are ready to reward the winger for his progress.

The report states United are ‘expected’ to offer Amad a ‘new long-term contract’ in the ‘coming months.’

Amad’s existing deal expires at the end of the 2024/25 season, though Man Utd do hold a club option for an extra year.

Amad would be free to agree a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs come January 1 if a new deal isn’t ironed out.

As such, and to prevent that scenario from unfolding, the MEN concluded Man Utd ‘will trigger the extension’ before the turn of the year in the event they haven’t agreed a new deal with Amad by then.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Amad stance on re-signing with Man Utd

Speaking in pre-season, Amad made crystal clear his happiness with his current situation at Old Trafford.

“I am very happy here, I think everyone is happy with me because I smile with everyone, good energy,” Amad said (as quoted by the Athletic). “Why not stay here all my life?

“Last season at first was not easy for me, I was out a long time, the most important thing was to come back stronger, help the team. In the end I was happy with my contribution. I forgot the past and now I am thinking about the present.

“I am so motivated to start the season, I’m so excited, I believe in the manager. Last season I know I didn’t play a lot, but this season is going to be a good season for everyone.”

The winger also revealed he had spoken with Erik ten Hag regarding his game-time ahead of the current campaign.

“Yeah, we had a positive conversation,” continued Amad. “He said good things.

“The manager speaks with everyone, he is a good guy. He gives me a lot of confidence, in the end I was happy because I play a little bit (more).”

TEAMtalk can confirm Amad’s position is he would like to stay at Man Utd beyond the duration of his current contract.

Furthermore, we have been told that had the opportunity to leave Man Utd arisen over the summer, Amad would have rejected each and every offer.

Key to Amad’s love affair with Man Utd is his strong relationship and admiration of Ten Hag.

That feeling is mutual, with Ten Hag and other leading figures at the club viewing Amad as a ‘top talent.’

Antony savaged / De Ligt concern / Rabiot poached

In other news, the man Amad has de facto replaced – Antony – has come in for stinging criticism from former goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

Robinson named Antony’s three biggest weaknesses when suggesting Newcastle – who have been linked with signing Antony in 2025 – should steer well clear.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl has revealed the two reasons why he sanctioned Matthijs De Ligt’s sale to Man Utd. The second reason specifically might concern Ten Hag.

Finally, the Red Devils’ faint hopes of signing Adrien Rabiot as a free agent have ended after the 29-year-old agreed a deal with Marseille.

Man Utd had explored bringing Rabiot on board, though are understood to have baulked at his financial demands and not for the first time.

Timeline: How Amad went from dubious signing to regular starter