Man Utd to offload star Ten Hag wants out for ‘huge fee;’ astronomical wage demands limit their options

Manchester United would be willing to sell Jadon Sancho for a fee between £40m and £50m at the end of the season, according to reports.

The 23-year-old winger re-joined Borussia Dortmund on loan last month after being banished from the first-team squad by Erik ten Hag.

Sancho has been in good form since returning to Germany, contributing two assists in three Bundesliga appearances so far for Dortmund this term.

The England international would be happy to join Dortmund on a permanent basis again, but the club’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl has already poured cold water on the prospect.

He told Sky Sports Germany that it would be “very, very difficult” to negotiate a full-time return for Sancho.

Nevertheless, Man Utd are still keen to get Sancho off the books in the summer and other clubs are likely to be interested should he continue to flourish in the Bundesliga.

Man Utd demands for Sancho sale revealed

According to Football Insider, Man Utd will demand a ‘huge fee’ for Sancho – estimating a valuation of ‘between £40m and £50m.’

However, the winger’s wages are an obstacle to any potential deal. He currently earns close to £300,000, with his contract valid until 2026.

This limits Sancho’s next potential destination to clubs who could afford such a figure, unless he agrees to take a significant pay cut.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia have previously been linked with a move for Sancho, so that could be a viable option for him.

If he wants to continue playing in Europe, Tottenham and Juventus have also registered an interest in him but again, moving there would likely require a big pay-cut.

New Man Utd minority shareholder is planning a squad rebuild in the summer and Sancho is one player he will look to move on.

He wants to make the Red Devils the best club to develop top young players and selling unwanted stars will help fund his project.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are two other players that Ratcliffe will be looking to move on.

Bruno Fernandes is attracting interest from Saudi but he is not one of the players Man Utd are willing to sell.

In any case, big changes are expected at Old Trafford ahead of next season, with a new manager to replace Ten Hag not ruled out, either.

