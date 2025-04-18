Man Utd to pursue winger Tottenham bid £35m for if winning Europa League

Manchester United will ramp up their attempts to sign a highly-regarded Premier League forward Tottenham have already bid £35m for, though their transfer chances may rest entirely on winning the Europa League, according to a report.

Man Utd rose from the dead to advance to the semi-final stages of the Europa League on Thursday night. The Red Devils produced one of the most scintillating comebacks in recent memory, with their heroics keeping the club’s chances of overseeing a blockbuster summer transfer window alive.

Man Utd will be working with a smaller budget than many of their high-powered rivals. As such, players sales as well as securing Champions League qualification are musts.

United can tick off the latter by winning the Europa League. Doing so would generate the club a minimum of £80m in extra income and potentially as much as £100m.

According to a fresh update from ESPN, Man Utd winning the Europa League is essential to their efforts to sign Tyler Dibling.

The 19-year-old winger has been a bright spark in what has otherwise been a season of doom and gloom for Southampton.

Dibling has emerged on the radars of several other leading sides, with the report naming Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

However, ESPN were keen to stress Man Utd view additions at striker and in central midfield as more pressing concerns. Liam Delap of Ipswich Town is the club’s No 1 striker target at present.

As such, the suggestion was a move for Dibling would be put on the backburner if Man Utd don’t secure entry into the UCL. Of course, the inverse is also true and if United do qualify, it’s full steam ahead for Dibling.

Tottenham bid £35m for Tyler Dibling in January

The race may ultimately come down to two clubs, with Spurs also keen on snapping up the wide man.

In fact, Tottenham saw a £35m bid for Dibling knocked back in January, with Southampton holding out for £55m at the time. Leipzig also failed with a bid of their own worth £30m.

Eyebrows were raised last month when news of Southampton slapping a gigantic £100m valuation on the player broke.

However, numerous outlets since as well as the latest report from ESPN have all insisted that figure is not realistic.

The Saints will play next season in the second tier and their bargaining position will be weakened as a result.

If brought to Old Trafford Dibling would likely feature in the spots behind the striker in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫️ Amorim reunion with Sporting CP star ON at Man Utd with ‘eyes’ on summer transfer

🔴⚫️ Man Utd interested in signing dynamic Prem forward but Newcastle pose threat

🔴⚫️ Man Utd exploring bargain signing of ‘genius’ attacker with Amorim to get last laugh