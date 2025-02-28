Manchester United are ready to hijack a proposed Newcastle move for the Championship’s number one star amid claims Ruben Amorim is becoming ‘increasingly frustrated’ with one of his starters.

There are no shortage of positions Man Utd are seeking to address in the upcoming summer transfer window. A right wing-back is wanted, as is a potent new striker. Another area of Ruben Amorim’s squad that could experience change is between the sticks.

GMS recently claimed Amorim is growing ‘increasingly frustrated’ at the frequency of errors Andre Onana is committing.

The under-fire stopper was at fault for both of Ipswich Town’s goals during United’s 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.

The £43.8m signing has failed to convince since arriving from Inter Milan, and per the report, Amorim and Man Utd are eyeing replacements.

The report named Diogo Costa (FC Porto) and James Trafford (Burnley) as being in Man Utd’s sights. And per the latest from CaughtOffside, it’s the latter who Man Utd are ready to make a move for.

It’s claimed the Red Devils are ‘ready to offer the player a five-year contract’ after emerging as one of the club”s ‘top targets.’

Trafford has put up truly sensational numbers in the Championship this season, keeping 24 clean sheets in 33 appearances, returning a save percentage of 88 percent, saving both of the penalties he’s faced, and conceding just nine goals all season.

Accordingly, Trafford is rated by FotMob as statistically the best player in the second tier this season.

His average weekly rating of 7.58 places him ahead of second-placed Junior Firpo (7.54) and Ao Tanaka (7.52), who both play for table-toppers Leeds United.

What about Newcastle?

One club who Man Utd’s interest in Trafford will ring alarm bells at is Newcastle.

The Magpies are seeking a replacement for Nick Pope who’s standards have dropped this season.

TEAMtalk were able to confirm on February 12 that Newcastle remain interested in signing Trafford who they attempted to bring to St. James’ Park in each of the previous two transfer windows.

Burnley will demand at least £20m before selling their goalkeeper, though the expectation is Trafford will move to a bigger club in the summer – even if Burnley are promoted to the Premier League.

Manager Eddie Howe plans to install Trafford as his regular starter if completing a deal with the Clarets.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Newcastle had previously agreed personal terms with Trafford last summer and their verbal agreement remains valid.

But if Man Utd do act on their interest as CaughtOffside claim they intend to, Newcastle could miss out on their No 1 goalkeeping target for the third window running.

Latest Man Utd news – Rashford decision, Osimhen-Hojlund swap

In other news, the Sun state Marcus Rashford has warmed to the idea of joining Aston Villa outright once his loan spell concludes.

Villa hold an option to sign Rashford for £40m in the summer. Per the report, Rashford believes Unai Emery can not only reignite his club career, but also get the winger back in contention for England under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

Elsewhere, Calciomercato claim Man Utd are prepared to use Rasmus Hojlund as bait to sign Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen – currently loaned to Galatasaray – will return to parent club Napoli at season’s end. The frontman won’t remain there for long, however, with all parties set to seek a permanent sale.

Osimhen’s release clause drops from €120m to a figure in the €75m-€80m range from July 1. But with funds at Old Trafford tight, it’s claimed United are willing to offer £33m plus Hojlund in exchange for Osimhen.