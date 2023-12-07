Man Utd to receive ‘spectacular swap’ offer that’ll see Dutch winger and Jadon Sancho trade places

Borussia Dortmund are ‘planning a spectacular player swap’ that would see a £60m-rated forward trade places with Manchester United outcast, Jadon Sancho, according to a report.

Sancho remains in the wilderness at Man Utd amid his ongoing spat with Erik ten Hag. The 23-year-old has been training with the Under-21s and has been overlooked for inclusion in all of United’s matchday squads since last featuring in late-August.

A winter window exit looks on the cards, with Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg declaring a loan with an option to buy to be the likeliest outcome.

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have both shown interest in providing Sancho with an escape route.

However, a move to Turin appears to have stalled, with TuttoSport claiming Juve are unwilling to match United’s financial demands.

While not specified in the piece, it stands to reason the issues relate to salary coverage and the size of the option.

If Juventus are indeed out of the running, all eyes will turn to Sancho’s former club Dortmund.

On that front, a stunning report from German publication BILD has claimed a swap involving Donyell Malen could take shape.

Agency connection to aid swap’s chances?

BILD state Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl is ‘working on an exciting swap deal’ involving the two wingers.

Sancho remains highly regarded in Dortmund through his previous stint at the club. His last two seasons in the black and yellow yielded 36 goals and 40 assists.

It’s reaffirmed Sancho ‘wants to leave’ Man Utd and due to their interest in Malen, a swap is possible.

Malen, 24, cost £25m when plucked from PSV Eindhoven back in 2021. He’s been a regular starter this season, returning figures of five goals and two assists in 19 outings.

EURO PAPER TALK: Liverpool can tick Juventus attacking sensation off January ‘shopping list’ with €40m offer; Chelsea to hijack Man Utd, Newcastle chase for Bundesliga centre-back

The right-footer recently signed up with the SEG agency who have strong connections with Man Utd.

Sofyan Amrabat and Rasmus Hojlund are also under the SEG umbrella. They are also the agency that oversaw Ten Hag’s arrival from Ajax.

BILD note that in lieu of signing with SEG, Malen’s objective is clear: ‘a move to England’.

A recent report from Football Transfers also touted the idea of Malen moving to Old Trafford in January. They claimed Malen ‘will be offered’ to the Red Devils if Sancho leaves. A swap would kill two birds with one stone.

How would swap deal be structured?

The report claims Dortmund value Malen at roughly the same £25m price they paid PSV over two years ago.

As such, a direct swap would put Sancho’s value at around £25m – a far cry from the £73m Man Utd paid Dortmund in 2021.

BILD offer detail as to how a Malen-Sancho swap would look, with the report noting Sancho would have to be willing to accept a sizeable salary reduction to make the move work.

Sancho is understood to earn in excess of £300,000-a-week at Old Trafford. Dortmund do not have the capability to match that sum.

Alternatively, the prospect of both players trading places via the loan route is touted. However, that would be reliant on Man Utd being willing to cover a chunk of Sancho’s salary during the loan spell on top of absorbing Malen’s wages too.

DON’T MISS: Marcus Rashford ‘unhappy’ at Man Utd as Shearer explains axing and reveals Ten Hag ‘anger’ at exit-linked star