Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are primed to thunder in with an €8m offer to sign a Manchester United star, and three reasons why the lowball bid could actually succeed have been revealed.

Mourinho was confirmed as the new boss of Fenerbahce at the beginning of June and will aim to win a league title in a fifth different country. The former Man Utd boss has already won top flight titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain.

Fenerbahce remarkably racked up 99 points in the Turkish Super Lig last season. Unfortunately for Mourinho’s new side, great rivals Galatasaray broke the 100-point barrier when finishing top of the pile with 102.

Fenerbahce are desperate to go one better, hence the high profile appointment of Mourinho who will be given license to make changes to the squad.

According to reports out of Turkey, Mourinho has requested a signing at centre-half and the player who is top of his wanted list is Victor Lindelof.

They state Fenerbahce intend to offer €8m/£6.8m for Lindelof and why such a modest bid may well succeed has emerged.

Three reasons Man Utd could accept low Lindelof bid

Firstly, the 29-year-old Sweden international has never been a guaranteed starter since Erik ten Hag took charge. He’s even been deployed out of position at left-back during times of injury crisis.

The Turkish reports state Lindelof is ‘bored’ with being a bit-part player under Ten Hag and as such, the potential to start regularly and compete for the title at Fenerbahce could appeal.

Indeed, the article added Lindelof is ‘keen on working with Jose Mourinho’ again.

Secondly, Man Utd are willing to sanction wholesale changes to their backline this summer and to their centre-back ranks in particular.

United are already waving goodbye to one centre-back after confirming Raphael Varane will leave as a free agent on June 30. A move to the USA to join Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami is being explored.

Furthermore, United are open to cashing in on Harry Maguire and Lindelof if suitable offers are received.

Multiple exits will free up room for United to sign younger and hungrier stars.

The Red Devils are chasing Bayern Munich’s Matthijs De Ligt who can be signed for the discounted sum of €50m/£42.3m. Additionally, United have already seen an opening bid worth £43m (including add-ons) rejected for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. Personal terms with the Everton defender are already agreed.

The final reason why Man Utd may be willing to accept just £6.8m for Lindelof relates to his contract status.

Lindelof has just 12 months remaining on his current deal. United triggered the one-year option they insert into the vast majority of deals at the turn of the year, meaning United have just two windows left to find a buyer.

