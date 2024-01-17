Man Utd to reject bid for winger who’ll force Ten Hag to drop Antony, as real next star to leave named

Manchester United are primed to reject an approach from Middlesbrough for a livewire winger who’s flying in training, though a report has named a fellow attacker who’s next in line to leave the club this month.

The bulk of the action at Old Trafford this month has related to exits. Indeed, Alvaro Fernandez, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho and Joe Hugill have all left the club via the loan route.

Left-back Fernandez was the latest to leave, with his switch to Benfica announced by Man Utd just before midnight last night. The full details in that move – including an option to buy that could become an obligation – can be found here.

Further exits are expected, though according to the Daily Mail, one player who won’t be allowed to leave is Amad Diallo.

The 21-year-old is yet to make an impact at Old Trafford following his €40m (including add-ons) arrival from Atalanta way back in 2021.

However, Amad impressed while loaned to Championship side Sunderland last term, notching 13 goals in the league alone.

Amad was retained by the Red Devils ahead of the current campaign, though suffered a knee injury that ruled him out for the first half of the season.

Amad returned to action during the 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on December 30 and per the Mail, is impressing Erik ten Hag in training.

The report also stated Championship side Middlesbrough have lodged a loan enquiry for the lively winger. However, having seen what Amad is capable of in training, it’s claimed Man Utd will reject the bid.

Instead, United plan to keep Amad in their ranks for the remainder of the season. What’s more, it’s even suggested he could put serious pressure on the misfiring Antony and make the right wing berth his own.

Antony has played second fiddle to Alejandro Garnacho on the right side of late. If Amad continues to push his case, he could usurp Antony and become the go-to man off the bench for the right flank.

Alternatively, Amad could get the odd start on the right side if Garnacho is rested or moved back over to the left wing in place of Marcus Rashford.

Fellow Man Utd winger says yes to Granada

But while Amad won’t be leaving United this month, fellow winger, Facundo Pellistri, is expected to.

The Mail name the Uruguayan, 22, as the likeliest next candidate to leave the club this month. According to Fabrizio Romano, loan bids have already been received from LA Galaxy, PSV Eindhoven and Granada.

Of the three it’s Granada who Pellistri favours and per Romano on Tuesday night, Pellistri has said yes to the Spanish side.

Discussions between Man Utd and Granada regarding the structure of the deal are taking place and progressing.

Pellistri is under contract with United until the summer of 2025. The contract also contains a club option for an extra year, meaning United are under no pressure to cash in right here and now.

Nonetheless, the club have overseen several loan exits this month that contain options to leave the club outright. In the case of Pellistri, another loan is anticipated.

