Man Utd to sack Erik ten Hag regardless of FA Cup final outcome; two favourites to replace Dutchman revealed

Manchester United have decided to sack Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final regardless of the result against rivals Manchester City on Saturday.

The Dutch coach, who joined the Red Devils two years ago, will depart Old Trafford after a turbulent season that saw his team finish in eighth place in the Premier League – their lowest finish since 1990.

Sources close to Man Utd have confirmed to TEAMtalk that even a victory in the FA Cup will not save Ten Hag and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is actively searching for his successor.

The decision to sack the manager is the most significant move made by Ratcliffe’s Ineos group since taking over football operations at the Red Devils in February.

We understand that Mauricio Pochettino – who left Chelsea on Tuesday – is being carefully considered by the Man Utd hierarchy to replace Ten Hag.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is a name to keep a close eye on too and he is also being chased by Chelsea and Brighton.

TEAMtalk sources say that he’s already told the Tractor Boys that he intends to leave this summer.

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea four-man manager shortlist confirmed as Boehly, Eghbali book in interviews

McKenna spent five years as a coach at Old Trafford and was assistant manager under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and England boss Gareth Southgate are also being considered by the Man Utd hierarchy.

Ratcliffe’s priorities for next Man Utd manager assessed

Man Utd are yet to officially comment on the situation but their decision to sack Ten Hag has been confirmed by multiple sources.

They will hold talks with prospective new managers imminently and Ratcliffe’s decision on who he thinks is best to take the club forward is undoubtedly the biggest of his reign so far.

The Ineos chief wants a boss who can bring success and trophies back to Old Trafford but also someone with the ability to develop young talents.

Ratcliffe wants to turn the Red Devils into the best club in Europe to develop hot prospects and bringing in a coach who he believes can achieve that will be key to the decision.

DON’T MISS: The best available football managers: Pochettino joins Man Utd targets and Liverpool legend