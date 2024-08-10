Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the first of four major names Manchester United plan to sell to clear space and help fund their late-window fireworks, according to a report.

Man Utd wasted little time getting deals for Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro over the line. However, United’s work from an arrivals perspective is far from over, with at least three more signings planned.

A right-back, second centre-back and central midfielder are all wanted. But before each and all of those moves can be completed, player exits must either be finalised or at the very least lined up.

The first piece of the puzzle has already fallen into place, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka primed to become West Ham’s EIGHTH summer signing.

West Ham unveiled Jean-Clair Todibo as arrival No 7 on Saturday afternoon following Tim Steidten’s excellent work in hijacking Juventus’ move.

Julen Lopetgui’s side have zero intention of calling it a day, however, with Wan-Bissaka’s move roaring towards completion.

Personal terms with the 26-year-old right-back are in place and both Sky Germany and Fabrizio Romano strongly hinted an agreement between the clubs would be forged today.

News on that front quickly followed, with David Ornstein subsequently confirming Man Utd and West Ham have agreed a £15m transfer. A medical will take place on either Sunday or Monday.

Once Wan-Bissaka leaves, Man Utd will be free to wrap up their own signing of Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

A five-year deal with a club option for an extra 12 months has been sealed. Furthermore, Ornstein revealed Man Utd’s bid worth €15m plus €5m in add-ons has been accepted by Bayern Munich.

Man Utd plan three more major exits

Elsewhere, Sky Germany claimed Man Utd’s second centre-back signing will be Mazraoui’s Bayern teammate, Matthijs De Ligt.

Like Mazraoui, De Ligt has agreed a five-year contract with a club option for a sixth season. Bayern had thus far refused to budge from their €50m plus add-ons price tag, though have now softened their stance.

Ornstein once again led the way, revealing Man Utd have agreed a deal with Bayern worth €45m plus €5m in add-ons.

To free up room in the squad and generate funds to go towards that move, reporter Florian Plettenberg has named three stars other than Wan-Bissaka who Man Utd plan to sell.

Per the reporter, exits are actively being sought for Victor Lindelof, Casemiro and Scott McTominay.

Lindelof is in the final year of his contract and aged 30, isn’t likely to generate a significant fee. Nonetheless, every little helps.

Interest in Casemiro from Saudi Arabian sides has cooled, much to the club’s dismay.

Casemiro is among Man Utd’s top earners and ridding his gigantic salary from the books would net the club a mammoth saving.

McTominay’s sale, meanwhile, would be extra lucrative for Man Utd. Indeed, the proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars are logged as pure profit on the balance sheet.

McTominay bids not yet enough to seal deal

Fulham have already seen two bids for McTominay rejected, with the biggest worth a reported £23m.

Sky Sports claimed Fulham have shifted their attention to other targets after learning of Man Utd’s £30m price tag.

Man Utd will certainly be hoping Fulham return with a tempting third bid, while Tottenham have also drawn links with the Scot after missing out on Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid.

The final three weeks of the summer window are shaping up to be hectic ones at Old Trafford.

If United succeed in shifting the unwanted quartet and sign Mazraoui, De Ligt and a central midfielder, as many as seven major transfers could yet cross the line.

Man Utd’s interest in free agent centre-back Mario Hermoso has also been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

The veteran Spaniard would presumably be signed as well as De Ligt and serve as cover for Leny Yoro who’s injury lay-off will be longer than initially thought.

Per the Sun, Man Utd don’t expect Yoro to feature again until January, meaning he’ll effectively miss half the season.

