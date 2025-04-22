Marcus Rashford is among four Man Utd stars who could leave before Matheus Cunha can sign

Manchester United are progressing with their attempts to sign Matheus Cunha, but a report now claims the Brazilian’s arrival could be preceded by four major sales.

Cunha is Man Utd’s top target to provide drive, creativity, and most importantly, end product, in the positions behind the striker. The 25-year-old is fully expected to leave Wolves this summer, and the club are powerless to prevent an exit by way of a £62.5m release clause.

Man Utd have surged ahead of rivals like Newcastle in the race to snap Cunha up. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano led the way on Monday night, revealing a meeting between Cunha, his camp, Ruben Amorim and Man Utd officials went exceedingly well.

United are making headway in their attempts to iron out an agreement on personal terms. And while Romano’s latest update on X didn’t break any ground, it was another in a lengthening list of positive signs for Man Utd and their chances of landing Cunha.

Romano stated on Tuesday morning: “More on Matheus Cunha and Man United. The feeling between player side and club side on new meeting was very positive, after project explained and terms discussed.

“More meetings will be needed but Man United feel they’re leading the race for Cunha, as reported yesterday.”

Man Utd’s summer transfer budget will largely be determined by two things – qualifying for the Champions League and player sales.

United can achieve the former by winning the Europa League. Regarding the latter, a fresh update from The Mirror claims as many as four Man Utd stars may need to go before United can afford to trigger Cunha’s £62.5m release clause…

Where will Man Utd quartet go?

The Mirror named Tyrell Malacia and attacking trio Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony as players Man Utd aim to sell.

The report summarised the situation when saying: ‘United need to clear some space in their squad in order to sign Cunha, with some potential sales already identified. A host of stars currently out on loan are the first to be jettisoned.’

Malacia is currently loaned to PSV Eindhoven, though news out of the Netherlands last week claimed PSV won’t activate their €10m option to buy.

The clause in Sancho’s loan agreement with Chelsea has been triggered. Chelsea’s conditional obligation to buy for a fee in the £22m-£25m range activated last weekend after their come-from-behind victory over Fulham.

The Blues agreed to sign Sancho outright by way of the clause if they finished 14th or higher in the Premier League this season. That has now been guaranteed, though the story doesn’t end there.

Chelsea can still back out of the deal despite the criteria being met if paying Man Utd a ‘penalty fee’ of £5m.

According to trusted reporter Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are yet to decide one way or the other and won’t make a decision until the end of the season.

If Chelsea pull the plug, United will bank £5m before exploring new exit opportunities for the unfancied winger.

Rashford’s loan deal with Aston Villa contains an option to buy worth £40m. The Sun were strong in the claims Villa WILL take up the option, although Romano has suggested a decision won’t be made until the club discover which European competition they’re playing in next season.

If Villa only qualify for the Europa Conference League, for example, then they’d be less willing to sanction £40m signings.

In the event Rashford doesn’t join Villa outright, a move to Barcelona could await. TEAMtalk understands joining Barca was Rashford’s priority when his future came to a crossroads in January, but the Spaniards couldn’t finance a deal.

The situation may be different at season’s end and reports in Spain claim Barcelona are ‘determined’ to sign Rashford for €40m / £34m.

Antony, meanwhile, is thriving during his loan spell with Real Betis. The winger was on target on Monday night in Betis’ 3-1 victory over Girona to bring his goal contributions tally for the club to nine (five goals, four assists).

Real Betis have already seen an approach to re-sign Antony on a second loan spell knocked back. United’s preference is a permanent sale and if Antony continues to impress, Real Betis will be priced out of a permanent move.

Atletico Madrid are believed to be keeping a close eye on the forward who has proven he can make an impact in LaLiga.

Latest Man Utd news – Onana replacement / Next signing after Cunha

In other news, Man Utd have reportedly chosen FC Porto’s Diogo Costa as their replacement for Andre Onana.

How much the Portuguese will cost – along with how much United aim to collect when selling Onana – has emerged.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk understands the signing of Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap could quickly follow their move for Cunha.

The race to sign Delap has boiled down to Man Utd vs Chelsea and it’s the Red Devils who are outmuscling the Blues in negotiations…

