Man Utd to SELL Rasmus Hojlund with ‘most likely’ replacement named

Manchester United are expected to sell Rasmus Hojlund at season’s end, and a reporter has named the ‘most likely’ striker to be signed as his replacement after links to another target were dismissed.

Hojlund became Man Utd’s sixth most expensive signing of all time when arriving for £64m (rising to £72m) in 2023. The Denmark international enjoyed a fruitful first campaign at Old Trafford, notching 16 goals in all competitions. However, Hojlund has regressed since Ruben Amorim took charge, with his goal against Leicester on Sunday his first in 21 matches.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport recently claimed Hojlund is a genuine candidate to leave Man Utd and return to Serie A in the summer.

Hojlund earned his move to Man Utd on the back of a stellar spell with Atalanta and his stock remains high in Italy’s top flight.

Napoli were mentioned as taking a keen interest in Hojlund ahead of their anticipated return to the Champions League next season.

A second source has backed up those claims, with talkSPORT’s Alex Crook actually taking the Hojlund exit suggestions a step further.

“I think he’ll move on at the end of the season,” said Crook about Hojlund. “I think there’s interest from Italy.

“I think INEOS and Ruben Amorim are not necessarily convinced that he’s the man to lead the line moving forward.”

Selling Hojlund would leave Amorim with just Joshua Zirkzee and youngster Chido Obi to call upon in the striker position.

But with Zirkzee more suited to one of the two No 10 roles and Chido Obi at the very beginning of his career, a new striker would be signed if Hojlund leaves…

‘Most likely’ Man Utd striker signing named

Sky Germany recently listed four frontmen on Man Utd’s shortlist is narrowing down to – Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko.

According to Crook, links to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ekitike can now be discarded, with Napoli’s Osimhen (currently on loan at Galatasaray) the ‘most likely’ option to replace Hojlund.

“Ekitike has been played down to me today. I’m not sure he’s in any desperate rush to leave his current club,” continued the talkSPORT reporter.

“I think Osimhen is the most likely because I think he’s going to be available for the type of price that United can afford.

“I think his wage demands have come down from where they were a year ago, obviously he’s been playing in Turkey, and I think he has that proven pedigree.

“So it wouldn’t surprise me if Hojlund goes back to Italy, and there’s interest from the likes of Napoli I’m told, and Osimhen comes in the opposite direction.”

Osimhen will return to Napoli once his loan in Turkey concludes, at which point a sale will be explored.

His release clause is worth €120m but drops in value to a fee in the €75m-£80m range from July 1.

Given Man Utd want Osimhen and Napoli want Hojlund, Gazzetta dello Sport, the Mirror and now talkSPORT have all talked up the possibility of some form of cash-plus-player swap proposal.

GdS claimed United value Hojlund at £50m, meaning it would be the Red Devils required to sweeten the deal with a cash injection to top up their end of the package.

