Man Utd to stun Tottenham as Ratcliffe prepares blockbuster move for Prem striker with ‘swagger’

Manchester United are seriously considering a move for Ivan Toney

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney but Manchester United are keen to beat them in the race.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen on bringing in a new experienced centre-forward to provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund next season.

Hojlund has enjoyed a good first season in the Premier League, with the 21-year-old scoring 14 goals in total for the Red Devils this term.

However, Man Utd could certainly do with signing a prolific forward who can compete with Erling Haaland and Ollie Watkins on the scoring charts.

Toney is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the Prem and everything points towards him leaving Brentford this summer as he looks to take his career to the net level.

The England international netted an impressive 20 league goals last season and has scored four in 13 matches since his return from suspension.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been credited with an interest in Toney, but Tottenham and Man Utd are now considered the favourites to bring him in.

Man Utd are huge admirers of Ivan Toney

According to 90min, Man Utd have identified Toney as a key target in their search for a new striker.

The report states that Toney is ‘open to leaving Brentford either this summer or in 2025’ and Thomas Frank’s side are set to demand at least £50m for him.

It’s claimed that Man Utd believe the 28-year-old would ‘bring leadership and experience to their dressing room.’ Ratcliffe and Co ‘like his confidence and swagger’ and are ‘impressed with his standing in Brentford’s captaincy group.’

Frank sees Toney as a vital member of his Bees squad and he has captained the team on four occasions this season.

Man Utd have been accused of having a lack of leaders by many pundits this season and therefore bringing in Toney could prove to be a smart move.

He is currently sidelined with an injury but should be available for Brentford’s clash against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Toney will hope to have a strong end to the campaign so that he can seal a big-money move to one of Europe’s top clubs this summer.

Whether or not Man Utd are willing to match his £50m price tag remains to be seen. It’s likely that they’ll have to sell several players before Ratcliffe sanctions a move for Toney.

If they are unable to pay that price, Tottenham will be poised to swoop in for his signature.