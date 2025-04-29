Manchester United have ‘chosen’ their replacement for Andre Onana and the size of bid they’re prepared to make when tabling a ‘formal offer’ is expected to be accepted, according to a report.

Onana has endured another error-strewn campaign, with the MEN reporting Ruben Amorim ‘decided less than two months into his tenure that United would need a new goalkeeper.’

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Onana is a player of interest to the Saudi Pro League. According to FootMercato, the stopper’s camp have already held discussions with Saudi side Neom SC.

With United exploring the market for an upgrade, FC Porto’s Diogo Costa quickly came into view.

But while reports in Portugal verified Man Utd’s interest in Costa, it’s since emerged the 25-year-old is being lined up by Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side are hunting a replacement for Ederson who like Onana, is the subject of intensifying talks with Saudi deal-makers.

A fresh update from El Nacional now claims to know the identity of Man Utd’s new favourite to take Onana’s spot.

They state Atletico Madrid icon, Jan Oblak, is the ‘chosen’ one at Old Trafford.

Oblak may be 32 years of age, though remains a world class operator between the sticks.

The Slovenian is a five-time winner of the Zamora Trophy, an award given to the LaLiga goalkeeper with the lowest goals conceded-per-game ratio each season. Oblak was also named LaLiga player of the season in Atleti’s title-winning campaign in 2020/21.

El Nacional state United are ‘very serious’ about signing Oblak and are prepared to table a ‘formal offer’ in the coming weeks.

Regarding the exact numbers, the report added United are ‘willing to put a fee close to 30 million euros on the table.’

Jan Oblak to Man Utd latest

Oblak is contracted to Atleti until 2028, though it’s claimed the club are prepared to cash in with a view to signing a younger goalkeeper.

Furthermore, the €30m / £25.5m Man Utd are reportedly prepared to stump up was described as ‘a figure close to Atletico’s expectations for the departure of their goalkeeper.’

And out of respect for his stellar service to the club, Atleti ‘will not impose any obstacles if the player expresses his desire to leave.’

The signs do therefore appear positive for Man Utd, especially with the report concluding Oblak ‘is beginning to consider a change of scenery’ after 11 years with Atleti.

Latest Man Utd news – Marcus Rashford, Gyokeres claims clarified

In other news, TEAMtalk has learned Marcus Rashford is giving priority to clubs who can offer Champions League football when determining his future in the summer.

Aston Villa hold an option to buy worth £40m, though even if activated, an agreement on personal terms must be ironed out too.

Villa currently sit seventh in the table and the defeat to Man City last time out in the Premier League leaves them on the outside looking in.

We’ve also been informed that if Rashford is returned to Man Utd, the Red Devils will look to collect £50m on the open market.

Barcelona are keen and Rashford is more than willing to embark on a new chapter with the potential quadruple winners.

Elsewhere, suggestions Viktor Gyokeres to Man Utd is a ‘done deal’ have been clarified, with the Swede on course to join one of United’s biggest rivals instead.