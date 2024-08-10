Manchester United are ready to submit a new bid for Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite after learning Leny Yoro could miss more time than expected, and a report has delivered a rather bizarre claim regarding Everton’s stance on a sale.

Man Utd plucked Yoro from under Real Madrid’s nose when completing a deal with Lille worth an initial £52m three weeks ago.

Yoro is among the most highly regarded young defenders in world football, though his Man Utd career has unfortunately suffered an early blow.

The centre-back suffered a fractured metatarsal in United’s pre-season friendly with Arsenal on July 28. Surgery was required to fix the issue and Yoro underwent an operation on Monday, August 5.

The initial expectation was Yoro would miss around two-three months of action. However, the Sun now state Yoro will miss a minimum of three months and may not return to action until 2025. A January return would mean essentially misses half the season.

Man Utd always intended to sign two new centre-backs this summer after allowing Raphael Varane to leave via free agency and selling Willy Kambwala to Villarreal. Victor Lindelof has also been put up for sale.

Personal terms have been agreed with Bayern Munich’s Matthijs De Ligt. The latest from Germany strongly suggests both he and fellow Bayern defender, Noussair Mazraoui, WILL sign for Man Utd.

Man Utd prepare new Branthwaite bid – report

But the Sun state that in lieu of Yoro being sidelined for longer than expected, Man Utd are ready to re-enter the frame for Everton and England star Branthwaite too.

It’s claimed United are ‘plotting a fresh bid for Jarrad Branthwaite’ who the Times previously declared had agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.

However, the Sun then deliver a rather curious claim regarding Branthwaite’s future at Everton.

The report states ‘it’s believed an offer of £50m could interest Everton, and United may be prepared to go that far in order to land’ the player.

That claim is more than a little odd given Everton have already rejected two bids from Man Utd, with the biggest totalling £50m (£45m plus £5m in add-ons).

Furthermore, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has insisted Everton will not sell their star centre-back unless their full £70m asking price is met.

The June 30 PSR deadline – which is understood to be one of the reasons Everton would have been wiling to sell the defender – has also long since passed.

As such, Man Utd may well be preparing a new Branthwaite bid as the Sun suggest, though a £50m offer clearly won’t ne enough to get the green light from Everton.

A far cheaper alternative to Branthwaite if Man Utd do intend to sign cover for Yoro is free agent Mario Hermoso.

United’s interest in the 29-year-old former Atletico Madrid defender was confirmed on Saturday morning.

