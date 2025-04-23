Manchester United intend to activate the release clauses in the contracts of two forwards ‘as quickly as possible’, and how Ruben Amorim’s new-look front three will line up has emerged.

Attacking reinforcements are the top priority for Man Utd in the upcoming summer window. And according to the Daily Mail, United fans won’t have long to wait before seeing two new faces arrive.

The summer window opens earlier than usual this year on June 1. Per the report, Man Utd ‘intend to trigger the release clauses’ of both Matheus Cunha (Wolves) and Liam Delap (Ipswich Town) the moment the window opens.

Cunha can be signed for £62.5m, while Delap will cost £30m. Delap’s release clause is actually set at £40m, though drops in value to £30m if and when Ipswich are relegated to the Championship.

As such, the two forwards can be signed for a combined £92.5m and Man Utd have already taken giant strides towards convincing Cunha to agree personal terms.

Speaking on his YouTube channel earlier this week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated: “I can tell you that in the last 48 hours Man Utd have had fresh contacts with the agents of Matheus Cunha and it’s been really positive.

“The project explained by Man Utd to the agents of the player… the feeling between Matheus Cunha and Ruben Amorim is excellent.

“Someone was telling me that there was some sort of great connection between Man Utd, between the coach and between the player.

“So it was a very positive contact between Man Utd and Cunha and because of this meeting we can say that Man Utd are ahead of Newcastle and all the other clubs interested in Cunha.”

There has been talk of Man Utd requiring player sales before they can complete deals for Cunha and/or Delap.

However, the date clubs submit their accounts for the financial year is June 30, meaning United would have 30 days to wrap up a handful of sales if getting deals for Delap and Cunha over the line on the first of the month.

Where Cunha will play in new-look front three

Amorim operates with his customary 3-4-2-1 formation, with a pair of ‘No 10s’ scheming in behind a lone striker.

Cunha has played parts of the current campaign up front for Wolves, though according to both the Daily Mail and reporter Graeme Bailey, Cunha will operate in the slightly deeper role.

Delap would therefore become the new starting striker, with the second No 10 spot alongside Cunha filled by either Bruno Fernandes or Amad Diallo.

Fernandes has stood up tall in the No 10 spot as well as the deeper central midfield role at various stages throughout the season.

If the United skipper is selected alongside Cunha, Amad would operate at wing-back. Conversely, if Fernandes plays in central midfield, Amad would feature alongside Cunha.

Latest Man Utd news – What about Victor Osimhen?

Numerous reports claim Man Utd are also in the mix to sign Victor Osimhen, with some even talking up an alleged agreement with the player.

However, it’s important to stress that while Man Utd do hold interest in the frontman, Delap is their No 1 striker target at present.

Delap can also be signed for less than half the price it will take to sign Osimhen and United have plenty of other deals to make, such as Cunha.

A right wing-back is also wanted, as is a new option in central midfield. United are also understood to be exploring a move for FC Porto goalkeeper, Diogo Costa, to replace Andre Onana, though Manchester City may have beaten them to the punch…

GO DEEPER: How Cunha fits in at Man Utd

By Samuel Bannister

After two-and-a-half seasons in the Premier League with Wolves, Cunha appears destined to take the next step of his career this summer. But after carving out a niche in a system built around him at Molineux, how would he adapt elsewhere?

A versatile attacker, Cunha’s ability to play in different positions could be a help or a hindrance when he fights for his place at his next club.

Most of his appearances this season have come in a no.10 role, behind a main striker. There would be two roles of that sort up for grabs at Man Utd if Ruben Amorim sticks with his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation. And given that he has stuck with it while United have been struggling, it seems safe to assume he’ll remain faithful to that system after having the chance to cater his squad to it in the summer transfer market.

That’s why someone like Cunha is a key target. As a right-footer, he could comfortably operate in either of the no.10 roles, presumably the left-sided one, which is the flank he played on before back in his Bundesliga days with Hertha Berlin, cutting inside to score and create.

A glance at Cunha’s heat map (courtesy of SofaScore) this season shows his tendency to drift on the left-hand side, inside the opponent’s half. It could make him a perfect fit for a system with two no.10s, rather than just one central attacking midfielder.

But Cunha has also played as a centre-forward before. United are in the market for a new striker this summer due to the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, but depending on what movement happens there, Cunha could represent an option to lead the line. It’s not where his best form comes – he actually averages more goals as a no.10 – but it’s not totally alien to him either.

And in the unlikely event Amorim was to change United’s formation, Cunha could be a left winger in a 4-3-3 or a lone no.10 in a 4-2-3-1. As mentioned, though, 3-4-2-1 is the system to expect.

It would be most natural for Cunha to play in behind a striker, without the pressure of being the main goal getter but with the trust to contribute significantly in attack.

Despite usually occupying that supporting role for Wolves, he often breaks into the box for shots or plays a crucial pass from just outside it. The balance between the number of shots he takes from outside the box and inside the box is almost even, which implies his confidence and danger.

About 7% of his touches are in the opposition box, which is a proportion around double what United’s best attacking midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, manages (although Fernandes has sometimes had to play in a deeper midfield role). More than half of Cunha’s passes are in the opposition half, which even Zirkzee and Hojlund can’t say.

In short, Cunha is a player who can link up well in critical attacking areas and has a range of attributes that may benefit United, especially if he is deployed in his best position as a supporting striker.