Man Utd told £40m striker they’re in talks to sign will flop at Old Trafford

Manchester United have ‘opened talks’ to sign a £40m-rated striker, though one observer has brutally explained why completing the deal would be a mistake.

Man Utd aim to sign a new striker in the summer, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both struggling to meet expectations since their respective arrivals. Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen are both in Man Utd’s sights, though neither will come cheaply.

Osimhen’s release clause drops in value to a figure in the €75m-€80m / £63m-£67m range from July 1. Gyokeres can be signed for slightly less through a pact made between the Swede and Sporting CP’s hierarchy.

But with additions in multiple positions required and Man Utd’s summer transfer budget worryingly small prior to player sales, the Red Devils may be forced into signing a cheaper frontman.

The Sun recently revealed Man Utd had stepped up their scouting efforts on Crystal Palace striker, Jean-Philippe Mateta.

And after observing each of the Frenchman’s last three Premier League appearances, L’Equipe subsequently claimed Man Utd had opened talks over Mateta’s signing. Per the latest from the Mirror, Palace have reluctantly slapped a £40m price tag on their centre-forward.

But according to former Premier League striker and talkSPORT pundit, Troy Deeney, Man Utd would be making a fatal error if landing Mateta.

Speaking to talkSPORT.com, Deeney brutally claimed Mateta isn’t the answer for Man Utd because he isn’t even the answer for Crystal Palace.

When asked whether Mateta can solve United’s striker woes, Deeney said: “No, because he’s not the answer for Palace. So why is he going to be the answer for Manchester United?”

Deeney’s comments certainly come as a surprise given Mateta has notched 12 goals in 27 Premier League appearances this season. The striker also bagged 16 league goals for the Eagles last term.

In response to being told Mateta’s form under Glasner includes 28 goals in 46 games, Deeney replied: “Did he never play before that?”

Deeney doubles down on Mateta assessment

“I think Jean is a very good player, by the way,” Deeney continued.

“But he’s a very good player at Crystal Palace. I was a very good player at Watford. Going to the levels of these big clubs is completely different.

“The only thing that plays into his favour is they kind of play a similar formation with Palace at the moment, where he’s the lead one through the middle.

“But I would argue that Palace’s No 10s are better than what Manchester United have got currently.

“So I think he’s going through a good vein of form because Palace are in a good moment. No-one was saying they should have signed him in pre-season.”

Latest Man Utd news – Six stars leaving / Rashford confusion

In other news, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has approved an exodus within Man Utd’s squad and two of six planned exits are already sewn up.

Marcus Rashford – who Man Utd aim to sell outright in the summer – is one of the six, though Paul Merson cannot fathom why United want to part ways.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former England international said: “Marcus Rashford is doing alright (on loan at Aston Villa), better than I thought he would do.

“He would get in Manchester United’s team every day of the week so I still don’t get it.”

Villa inserted an option to buy in their loan agreement worth £40m. Per the Sun, Rashford has already warmed to the idea of moving to Villa Park permanently.