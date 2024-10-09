Manchester United are actively looking for a replacement for Erik ten Hag and Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi is one name on their shortlist, per reports.

Sources close to the Red Devils have suggested that it is only a matter of time before Ten Hag gets the sack, with the mind co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe already made up.

Ratcliffe, however, won’t rush to part ways with the Dutch coach as he wants a deal agreed with his replacement before the under-fire manager gets the axe.

Recent reports from Italy have suggested that Inzaghi has already rejected an offer to become the new Man Utd manager and journalist Gianni Visnadi has shed some light on why.

Visnadi does not confirm whether Man Utd have submitted an offer to Inzaghi, but explains why he would never consider taking the role anyway.

“I don’t rule out that United might think about Inzaghi, who is one of the best European coaches, but I rule out that he might consider United,” he told Radio Radio.

“Furthermore, he doesn’t speak English. The last thing an intelligent guy like the Inter coach can do is go into that mess and not speak that language.”

READ MORE: Blockbuster Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Wrexham ‘not impossible’ as Ryan Reynolds is told how move can happen

Inzaghi isn’t the priority for Man Utd – sources

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Inzaghi has been discussed by the Man Utd hierarchy but he is not at the top of their manager shortlist.

We understand that former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is the Red Devils’ number one target to replace Ten Hag.

Man Utd held talks with Tuchel over the summer but were unable to convince him to take the job as he wanted to take a break from football after leaving Bayern.

Tuchel is now ready to return to management and is open to taking a job in the Premier League. However, his demands make things far from simple for Man Utd.

He wants guarantees that he will be backed by the Man Utd board to make some big additions in January – something Ratcliffe and Co are reluctant to sign off on.

Man Utd are expected to hold talks with Tuchel in the near future, while Massimiliano Allegri, Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate and Eddie Howe have also been discussed as potential options by the Red Devils hierarchy.

Man Utd prepare €70m striker bid – report

Meanwhile, Man Utd are reportedly considering a big-money move for a new striker in January as they eye more competition for Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

Zirkzee has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League so far, netting only one goal in six appearances – and his performances have left a lot to be desired.

Reports suggest that Man Utd are eyeing a move for Paris-Saint Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani and are ‘ready to go all out’ to secure his signature.

It’s claimed that the Red Devils are preparing to submit an offer of €70m (£58.6m / $76.7m) for the French international, who has made just two league starts for PSG this season.

We would certainly take these reports with a pinch of salt, however, as it’s clear that Man Utd’s main focus right now is on their manager situation, rather than transfer targets.

DON’T MISS: The best available football managers, including potential Man Utd targets

IN FOCUS: Erik ten Hag vs Simone Inzaghi