Manchester United have been told it will still require a ‘little patience’ before a deal to sign Matthijs De Ligt is finalised – while trusted reporter David Ornstein has now provided a big update on the prospects of Jarrad Branthwaite departing Everton for Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are gearing up for a massive summer on the transfer front as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to make his mark at Manchester United, having been granted full sporting control. Aided by Jason Wilcox (technical director), Omar Berrada (CEO) and, finally, new sporting director, Dan Ashworth, the four men will look to plot a course to some of Europe’s best players who can help turbo-charge a major revival next season.

With that in mind, TEAMtalk understands that Ratcliffe and Co are intent on making at least four big-name signings this summer with at least one centre-half, a midfielder, a new centre forward and potentially a right-sided attacker and a left-back all on their radar.

Of course, the club will also need to keep a close watch on their balance sheets in light of the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability Rules, meaning a number of big-name stars will also depart to help fund the rebuild.

And while United are yet to kick-off their summer of business, it is not expected to be long before a new face comes through the door with a deal understood to be agreed in principle to welcome striker Joshua Zirkzee to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will pay Bologna the release clause in the striker’s deal worth €40m (£33.7m), while also needing to pay an additional €15m (£12.6m) fee owed to his agent Kia Joorabchian as part of the deal.

Man Utd transfers: Ornstein provides update on De Ligt move

After the Netherlands crashed out of Euro 2024 in controversial circumstances on Wednesday evening, the move to bring Zirkzee to United is expected to accelerate quite quickly, with personal terms also not expected to be an issue.

TEAMtalk understands Joorabchian is seeking a deal in the region of £100,000 a week for his client over five years; a price point United are willing to meet.

However, their hopes of quickly adding Bayern Munich defender De Ligt to their roster quickly afterwards have been tempered somewhat by trusted reporter Ornstein.

It’s been reported that the centre-half has already given the green light on the move to Old Trafford, even accepting a reduction of his current £244,000 a week deal at the Allianz Arena to reunite with Ten Hag at Man Utd.

But claims that United have also already agreed a fee with the German giants for the 24-year-old have been played down by the journalist.

Speaking on The Athletic FC podcast, he stated: “As things stand, Manchester United are working on this De Ligt deal. I think some of the reports saying that a fee is close. My information is that’s not necessarily accurate.

“I don’t mean to sound any alarm, but as things stand, it is something Manchester United continue to work on. I don’t have any sense of it being imminent, about to be done and announced.

“Famous last words, this podcast comes out, and he’s holding up a United shirt. Well, he’s not, because he’s at the Euros, so we’ll be okay on that front, but I think a bit of patience is required on this.”

Bayern are likely to seek a fee in the region of €60m for De Ligt, who found himself behind Dayot Upamecano, Kim-min Jae and Eric Dier last season.

Big twist in Jarrad Branthwaite future at Everton

United could still look to sign a second defender this summer too with the Red Devils holding a strong interest in Leny Yoro and having had an offer accepted by Lille for the teenager.

However, with the 18-year-old holding out for a move to Real Madrid, who are also keen but not willing to match the Ligue 1 side’s €45m (£37.9m) asking price, United do have other irons in the fire, most notably with their long-standing interest in signing Everton star Branthwaite.

United have had two offers rejected for the once-capped England international, who enjoyed an outstanding 2023/24 season in the heart of the Toffees defence.

That second offer is understood to have totalled £50m (£45m plus £5m in add-ons) and with Everton valuing the star at a minimum of £70m, it appears uncertain at this moment in time if they will launch a third offer for his services.

Branthwaite, for his part, was reported to be keen on making the move to Old Trafford if the opportunity presented itself. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that this is indeed the case, were a fee to be agreed.

However, Ornstein has moved to dampen United’s prospects of his signing by stating that the 22-year-old – perhaps aware that doing a deal may prove harder than expected – has also made it clear that he is more than happy at staying with the Toffees.

“There were reports previously that he had agreed personal terms with Manchester United, but I’ve got no evidence to suggest that he’s unhappy at Everton, that he wouldn’t be the ultimate professional and continue to progress in his career positively if he stays there,” he said.

Ornstein then added: “We’re going to have to wait and see if Manchester United come back in. I don’t think they’re going to go a huge amount higher from the conversations I’ve had, and then it will become a test of Everton’s resolve. But so far, they haven’t blinked at all.”