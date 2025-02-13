Ruben Amorim has been told Manchester United are unlikely to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer for three reasons, with the manager now forced to focus his attention on two alternatives, a report has stated.

Amorim succeeded Erik ten Hag as Manchester United boss at the start of November but, like his predecessor, has found it a struggle to get a consistent tune out of his expensively assembled squad. And having overseen nine wins and eight defeats in his 20 matches in charge so far, the Red Devils find themselves in the same position – 13th – in which he inherited the side.

While shipping goals remains a concern, United’s main problem is putting the ball in the back of the net, with their tally of just 28 goals, just three more than relegation-threatened Leicester and a whopping 30 adrift of the Premier League’s top scorers, Liverpool.

That situation was further exacerbated by the departure of Marcus Rashford and their subsequent failure to add to an attack which now effectively leaves Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as their main frontline options and with both players having a solitary strike between them through the calendar year so far.

As a result, a new striker is understood to figure very highly on their transfer wishlist this summer, and with Amorim reported to have favoured a deal to reunite with Gyokeres, who has a tempting exit clause in his contract.

However, according to The Athletic, there is a growing acceptance at Old Trafford that a deal for the free-scoring United is ‘improbable’ with three reasons effectively ending their prospects of signing the 26-year-old.

They state the main issue blocking United’s path is their likely failure to be able to offer Champions League football next season. As it stands, United are currently 14 points adrift of Chelsea in fourth, making their prospects of overhauling either the Blues or the other sides in the mix unlikely.

While they could yet qualify for the UCL by winning the Europa League, the fact that they look a long way off being able to offer participation in the competition on a regular basis also counts against them.

As a result, it’s claimed Gyokeres would be targeted – and would be more keen to move to – what is branded ‘ more appealing projects’.

Sporting are willing to offload the 154-goal striker for a fee of around €70m (£58.3m, $72.7m) this summer, though the report claims the striker’s age – he turns 27 in June – would dissuade INEOS from making a move, with United’s transfer committee instead preferring to target younger alternatives.

To that end, it’s now stated that technical director Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivel are now giving serious thought to both Liam Delap and Benjamin Sesko as alternatives.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Five Man Utd targets available for free this summer, including prolific striker, Premier League winner

Liam Delap stance on Man Utd move; Sesko has options

Interest in Delap, who has been a sensation for Ipswich in his debut season at Portman Road, was first mentioned by Fabrizio Romano earlier this week. The trusted journalist suggested United now see the 22-year-old – who has struck nine times in 25 appearances for Kieran McKenna’s side – as a very viable option this summer.

While United are not alone in their interest in Delap – our sources have revealed Chelsea and Tottenham both have a strong interest in the striker – we do understand there is a strong prospect of a summer move for the Englishman.

Having impressed with his powerful running, eye for goal and hold-up play, Delap is seen as an ideal addition to boost Amorim’s attack – and a potential Gyokeres in the making but for a significantly lesser fee.

Our sources have also indicated that Delap is open to a summer move away from Portman Road, particularly if Town are relegated from the Premier League.

Furthermore, while Ipswich did field January interest in the player, a summer move does look on the cards with insiders revealing they would value the 22-year-old at around the £40m mark – more than double the fee they paid City last summer.

Delap himself was asked about the prospect of leaving Portman Road in the January window, though indicated his focus was on helping Town remain in the Premier League.

“I don’t really look at things like that. So, yes, I’m just focused on Ipswich,” Delap told Suffolk News.

“We are lucky to be playing in the Premier League. I think we’ve got a great opportunity here at Ipswich and we’re just trying to show our ability week in, week out, that’s a big plus for me.”

Despite that, a summer move – and even if Ipswich do retain their status – cannot be ruled out.

As another alternative, United are also back on the trail of RB Leipzig star Sesko, who club bosses believe has a similar profile to Delap and would be very well suited to Premier League football.

He signed a new deal with the Bundesliga club last summer, although there is an acceptance he could well move on in summer 2025.

The Slovenian has also been strongly linked with Arsenal – a team, it is claimed, the striker would prefer to join – though much depends on who Arsenal target themselves this summer as a new central striker.

Latest Man Utd news: Ten Hag set for new job / Man Utd’s Isak advice

On the subject of signing a new striker, United have this week been linked with a move to bring Harry Kane back to the Premier League from Bayern Munich.

However, rather than splashing out big money for the ageing England captain – now in his second season and very happy at the Allianz Arena – United have been told to instead push the boat out and fund a huge move for Alexander Isak instead.

The move for the Swede has been endorsed by Teddy Sheringham, who has explained why Kane is no longer the right striker for United.

Elsewhere, former United boss Erik ten Hag is lining himself up with a big move overseas – and outside mainland Europe altogether – according to our transfer insider Rudy Galetti.

And finally, our sources have revealed that a deal to bring Geovani Quenda to United IS on the cards this summer, with the player’s stance on reuniting with Amorim coming to light.

IN-FOCUS: How Gyokeres compares to Sesko and Delap this season