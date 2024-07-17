With Manchester United on the cusp of completing a deal to sign Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, a Sky Sports man has delivered a compelling verdict on how Yoro’s centre-back pairing with Lisandro Martinez will fare.

Man Utd are on the brink of humbling both Liverpool and Real Madrid through the capture of Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old centre-half emerged as one of the most in-demand stars in the early stages of the summer window, with United, Liverpool and Real all actively pursuing a deal.

However, once Yoro made it clear he intended to sign with Real Madrid, Liverpool quickly conceded defeat and turned their attention elsewhere.

Man Utd, meanwhile, were in no mood to throw the towel in and their persistence has paid off in remarkable fashion.

The Red Devils saw a bid worth €52m plus €10m in add-ons accepted by Lille. Man Utd were then successful in convincing Yoro to choose United over Real Madrid who are unwilling to pay anywhere close to the sum United have put forward.

As such, Man Utd are primed to sign a player who is widely regarded as a generational talent within football circles.

Yoro has agreed a five-year deal with a club option for a sixth season. The Frenchman flew to England on Wednesday and reports state he’s already passed a medical.

Man Utd still intend to sign a second centre-back amid their ongoing pursuits of Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs De Ligt.

Of the two, it’s understood Branthwaite is the preferred option, though Everton will not sell unless their £70m demands are met.

But for the time being, Erik ten Hag’s starting centre-back pairing next season will be right-footer Leny Yoro alongside left-footer Lisandro Martinez.

Yoro, Martinez partnership a match made in heaven

When responding to United’s imminent coup, journalist Sam Tighe delivered the type of verdict Man Utd fans will love when speaking on Sky’s Transfer Talk podcast.

In Tighe’s mind, Yoro’s sky high potential more than justifies Man Utd being poised to make the defender the sixth most expensive teenage transfer of all time.

Furthermore, Tighe reeled off a laundry list of ticks in Yoro’s column as well as suggesting his partnership with Martinez will contain the perfect blend of athleticism and aggression.

“As young centre-backs go, Leny Yoro is fantastic,” began Tighe. “He has pretty much every tool in the locker. At 18-years-of-age we have to temper expectations a little bit.

“But he’s got the skills, the range, the long legs for tackling, he’s good in the air and on the ball. He looks brilliant and he’s well worth buying into for the potential.

“Manchester United have cut the queue – and paid a fair amount to do so – but if there is a talent worth doing that for, Leny Yoro qualifies.

“On paper, Yoro and Lisandro Martinez as a left and right foot centre-back partnership is something that excites. It’s athletic, aggressive, it has enough height with Yoro – it works!”

